Health officials urge Polis to implement statewide mask mandate, vaccine passport policy in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: David Zalubowski; AP

A partnership of several Metro Denver-area public health directors is urging Governor Polis to issue a statewide indoor mask mandate for all Coloradans older than two-years-old and to require vaccine passports to be used in 'high-risk' indoor spaces.

"Implementing these mitigation strategies is urgently needed, in conjunction with expansion of access to no-cost monoclonal antibody treatments and other actions that relieve the health system, to protect Colorado’s already-compromised hospital capacity," the coalition of health officials said in a letter addressed to Polis, also sent to Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

A statewide vaccine passport requirement would be the first of its kind in Colorado, though similar policies have been implemented throughout the country. Some places in Colorado and some local businesses have already made the decision to require vaccines for both employees and patrons.

In the letter to Polis, it was clarified that "high-risk indoor settings" would include bars, restaurants, gyms, sporting events, and other large-group settings. A key aspect to the request is that it would not allow for a testing exemption.

"We share your beliefs that vaccines are the best way to get through the pandemic and appreciate your efforts to promote their availability, especially among children now eligible to be vaccinated," the letter said.

"However, their uptake has lagged in many areas across the state, and thus, we additionally ask that you take steps to require vaccination (without a testing option) among the following key sectors of our workforce to increase Colorado’s vaccination rates."

The group is also calling mandatory vaccines without a testing option for:

Teachers, staff, and volunteers in schools and licensed child care facilities

Staff and volunteers in shelters and other congregate living settings

Health care providers not already subject to mandates, including individuals licensed by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Division of Professions and Occupations

State, county, municipal employees, boards and commissions, city councils, and their contractors not already subject to mandates.

The letter was signed by executive directors from Boulder County Public Health, Broomfield Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, Jefferson County Public Health, the Tri-County Health Department, and the Public Health Institute at Denver Health.

The 7-day moving average of new hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 patients is 169 per day (a drop of 25), according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Of those hospitalized, 81 percent are not currently vaccinated, the most recent data from the department shows.

Additionally, 17 percent of available hospital beds are occupied by confirmed or suspected COVID patients, and 36 percent of facilities in the state are anticipating ICU bed shortages within the next week, the department reports.

Graph credit: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

The letter comes just days after Governor Polis announced a vaccine mandate for some large indoor events around the state.