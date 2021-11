Platforms: Nintendo Switch (reviewed on) I love zombie games. I am one of those people and I’m not ashamed. I have played almost every zombie game released since…1996 and I have loved almost each and every one of them. Aside from the heavy hitters (aka all of the Resident Evil games) there have been a few standouts like Dead Island, Days Gone and the big burrito of them all…Dying Light. If I had a dollar for every time I replayed Dying Light on PS4 I’d have…like…$12 dollars and while that doesn’t seem like a lot, that’s a lot of gameplay. When Dying Light Platinum was released on Switch and I realized that I could play one of my favorite games literally anywhere I wanted, I knew that a good chunk of my life what going to be dedicated to that wee handheld.

