Riot Forge and Airship Syndicate have revealed that their turn-based RPG spinoff, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is out today for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The launch trailer reveals conflict with a deadly black mist with each champion gearing up to save Runeterra. Players who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 will gain access to the digital PlayStation 5 version for free when that version launches at a later, unspecified date. Xbox users will likewise able to use Smart Delivery for the Xbox Series X | S version when that launches. Check out Airship Syndicate and Riot Forge’s launch trailer below before diving into Ruined King: A League of Legends Story for yourself, which is out now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO