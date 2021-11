There are many good reasons why developers sometimes need to push back their games’ release dates, with the ongoing pandemic being the chief example of the past year-and-a-half. While these delays are almost always totally understandable, there’s no denying that, for fans eager to see their most-anticipated games debut, those statement images that pop up on Twitter (you know the ones) are fearful prospects indeed. But, there’s another side to them, too – compiled together into one enormous ‘collection’, they’re kind of pure art.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO