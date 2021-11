Many fans were excited by the prospect of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack but later balked when they found out about the pricing structure. Now that the service is here, how much value is it really providing? In review, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers a modest collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games and adds enjoyable modern enhancements such as portability, local and online multiplayer, save states, and rewinds. However, issues with online play and the quality of the emulation are noticeable flaws in the service. Combine that with frustrating issues such as the inability to remap controls, and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack becomes a service that can only be recommended to the most dedicated of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis fans.

