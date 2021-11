This year's OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were respectable smartphones in their own right — throttling controversies notwithstanding — but it's time to look forward to what's next. With the usual T-series upgrade on ice, the company is set to come back swinging in full force next year with the OnePlus 10 series. Not much is known about these phones right now, but some newly-leaked renders give us a good idea of what the actual device might look like.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO