Recently, WhatsApp launched a new beta version of its app for Windows 10 and 11, featuring a brand-new design and features. This new is built using native Windows technologies, instead of using the old web-based app, and it includes new features like video chats and the ability to draw pictures and share them with other users. If you’ve never used WhatsApp on a PC, though, setting it up can be a complicated process. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install and set up the new WhatsApp app for Windows.

