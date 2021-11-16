ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

3G is getting phased out. It could leave low-income and older Americans behind

WBUR
 6 days ago

Come early next year, carriers are planning to completely phase out 3G services to make way for 4G and...

www.wbur.org

WMUR.com

End of 3G service could leave many in New Hampshire disconnected

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A big change is coming to cellular telephone networks that could leave some New Hampshire residents disconnected. Starting in 2022, 3G service will no longer work, as cell carriers shut down the old network to make room for 5G service, which promises higher speed and greater reliability.
HEALTH SERVICES
capecoddaily.com

3G Phase Out Means Many Old Cell Phones Won’t Work

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety & Security is letting people know that major cellular providers plan to phase out 3G coverage beginning early in 2022. Older phones, data functions, and 911 calling will be affected. The FCC urges consumers using 3G to contact their carriers for upgrades. Other… .
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation hurts low-income Americans the most, new study shows

American consumers are grappling with the highest inflation rate in more than three decades, and the surge in the price of everyday goods is disproportionately hurting low-income workers, according to a new analysis published Monday by the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The research concluded that higher inflation – which erodes...
BUSINESS
abccolumbia.com

FDA to could soon authorize boosters for all Americans 18 and older

ABC NEWS– Every American adult could soon become eligible for a COVID-19 booster. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the shots for people 18 years and older as early as Friday. A dozen states are already moving ahead with expanding access to booster shots, without waiting for federal approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Services
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
koamnewsnow.com

Ready for the Big Social Security Hike? Here’s When You’ll See Those Checks

Social Security benefits are getting a little bigger for the millions of people who receive them. That’s because the Social Security Administration recently announced benefits recipients are entitled to a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2022. COLAs happen in most years to ensure those who get benefits don’t...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

Nuclear power and America's clean energy future

President Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law this week. And tucked into the act: the Biden administration's belief in the importance of nuclear power. “We are very bullish on these advanced nuclear reactors," energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said at the recent UN Climate Conference. "We have in fact invested a lot of money in the research and development of those.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Luay Rahil

Amazon workers prepare global strike on Black Friday

Amazon workers in 20 countries are preparing to strike on Black Friday as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign. Employees are trying to improve their working conditions and demand accountability from their managers. The campaign is led by "Make Amazon Pay," which says, "We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet."

