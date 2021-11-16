Philly organizations experiment with ways to present art to people who are visually impaired

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Final steps in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were scheduled Tuesday before the case of the 25-year-old Black man’s death goes to the jury. Prosecutors planned to take much of Tuesday morning making their last case to jurors...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. The subpoenas issued Monday include...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom Donald Trump nominated as Fed chair four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the U.S....
The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Monday, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say. CBS New York reports that her daughter...
LeBron James will serve a one-game suspension after striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face while boxing out for a rebound, the NBA announced Monday. Stewart has been suspended for two games for charging back at James several times. This reportedly marks the first suspension for James in...
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell lost his legal battle for custody of his three children on Monday, with a judge ruling in favor of his estranged wife, who has accused Parnell of physical and verbal abuse. The judge granted Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, primary physical custody and sole legal...
