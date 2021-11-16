ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio attorney general sues Meta over claims of misleading public, harming children

WBUR
 6 days ago

On Monday, Ohio's attorney general announced a lawsuit against the...

www.wbur.org

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General sues to stop restrictions on ICE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and two other state attorneys general have sued to stop the new federal restrictions on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In September, the Biden administration announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country...
WYFF4.com

SC attorney general to sue over health care worker vaccine mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. "President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power. The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines. We intend to file suit in the very near future."
HEALTH
institutionalinvestor.com

Ohio Pension Fund Sues FaceBook Owner Meta

The $91.2 billion Ohio Public Employees Retirement System is suing Meta, previously known as Facebook, for securities fraud. The pension fund claims that Meta misrepresented the safety of its platforms for vulnerable users, including children and teenagers, to its shareholders and the general public. OPERS said this resulted in harm to stock owners when whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former product manager at the social media company, emerged in September with a slew of internal documents revealing that the company was aware of the harmful effects of its platforms on its young users.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Ohio AG sues Facebook for misleading the public

Ohio attorney general Dave Yost filed suit against Facebook parent company Meta, alleging it misled the public about the potential harm its products can cause. What's happening: Yost filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and Facebook investors, citing the Wall Street Journal's reporting and internal documents leaked by former employee Frances Haugen, according to a release from Yost's office on Monday.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Ohio Sues Facebook Over Statements About 'Harmful' Content

Facebook duped investors by misrepresenting its policies regarding “misinformation” and “harmful content,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost alleges in a securities fraud lawsuit against the company. The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, largely draws on information provided by former Facebook employee Frances...
OHIO STATE
abcstlouis.com

State attorneys general investigating Instagram's effect on children

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A bipartisan group of attorneys general are launching an investigation to Instagram and its impact on children and young adults. They will examine if the company violated consumer protection laws, putting the public at risk. It comes after numerous reports based on the company's own research that found it knew about the harmful effects of its products on teenagers' mental health.
INTERNET
nbc24.com

Ohio attorney general announces new criminal justice research collaboration with BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers announced a new criminal justice partnership to be cultivated by the university. The new Ohio Attorney General's Center for Justice Research will help provide data for policy decisions and formation of evidence-based...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General Yost urges Feds to block Robocallers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his counterpart in every state are trying to stop illegal robocallers who scam the public by purchasing verified numbers from phone carriers in an effort to bypass new federal regulations meant to crack down on "spoofing." Spoofing is the process...
OHIO STATE

