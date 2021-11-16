Ohio attorney general sues Meta over claims of misleading public, harming children

The $91.2 billion Ohio Public Employees Retirement System is suing Meta, previously known as Facebook, for securities fraud. The pension fund claims that Meta misrepresented the safety of its platforms for vulnerable users, including children and teenagers, to its shareholders and the general public. OPERS said this resulted in harm to stock owners when whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former product manager at the social media company, emerged in September with a slew of internal documents revealing that the company was aware of the harmful effects of its platforms on its young users.

