Old iPhone key to sexual assault, grooming case against youth pastor

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said.
Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
Comments / 0