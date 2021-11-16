ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Old iPhone key to sexual assault, grooming case against youth pastor

FOX2now.com
 6 days ago

The woman said Jesse Vargas groomed her...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Fox 19

Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A man accused of raping three people last year, including two transgender women, has now been found not guilty in all the incidents. After a bench trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jennifer Branch on Tuesday found 31-year-old Adonas Hicks not guilty in alleged sexual assaults that happened Sept. 7, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2020, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Police
Reason.com

Man Faces 30-Year Sentence in the Self-Defense Case Everyone Ignored Last Week

Opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict—which saw a jury accept the teen's self-defense claim after he shot two men and wounded another during a night of civil unrest—primarily splintered along two lines. In one, the jury supposedly got it wrong. In the other, even if the jury technically got it right, we allegedly need to pass new laws to prevent such a verdict from ever coming down again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Victim Disgusted After Her Rapist Is Sentenced to Probation but No Jail Time

Convicted rapist Christopher Belter won't see a day in jail — just probation — and the sentence is drawing outrage. Belter, 20, sexually assaulted four teenage girls during parties at his family's upstate New York home. He apologized to the victims in court. “Through treatment and reflection, I’ve come to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Federal inmate facing life in prison identified as jailhouse death suspect

REXBURG — Officials have identified the suspect in a jailhouse death as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing on a charge that carries up to life in prison. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Pompa, 26, is the suspect in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey, 62. In an earlier news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Stacey died in a “fight” in the jail on Oct. 10.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 5 teens charged with multiple counts

KENOSHA, Wis. - Five teens have been charged with multiple counts after prosecutors say dozens of shots were fired into a Kenosha home on Oct. 16. Combined, the teens are charged with 53 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the incident that unfolded near 49th Street and Sheridan Road. The...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Philly

Voorhees Police Searching For Gregory Kelemen, Accused Of Killing Woman, Injuring Person During Domestic Violence Attack

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Voorhees police are searching for 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen. Investigators say he killed a woman and injured another person during a domestic violence attack. It happened on Round Hill Road Monday morning. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Katherine Kelemen. She suffered blunt force injuries. The second victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy