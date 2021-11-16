Gov. Wolf and Appalachian Regional Commission Announce More Than $1.5 Million for Job Training and Work Support to People Recovering from Substance Use Disorder

Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced that more than $9 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds are being allocated to economic development projects in ten Eastern Kentucky counties. Gov. Beshear said when completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in 10 counties, including Knox. $750,000 goes to KCEOC Community Action Partnership to purchase a 20,000 square-foot building in Knox County for a diesel mechanic shop and CDL test site to be leased to the Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College. Congressman Rogers said this grant program is creating jobs, advancing vital community projects and restoring hope in Eastern Kentucky. He said it’s a great example of how federal, state and local governments can work together to invest in projects that greatly benefit our communities across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO