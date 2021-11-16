Gov. Wolf and Appalachian Regional Commission Announce More Than $1.5 Million for Job Training and Work Support to People Recovering from Substance Use Disorder
Governor Tom Wolf and the Appalachian Regional Commission today announced that more than $1.5 million through the INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) initiative has been awarded to four Pennsylvania projects that help people with substance use disorder (SUD) to successfully get a job or re-enter the workforce.
