Gov. Wolf and Appalachian Regional Commission Announce More Than $1.5 Million for Job Training and Work Support to People Recovering from Substance Use Disorder

pa.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf and the Appalachian Regional Commission today announced that more than $1.5 million through the INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) initiative has been awarded to four Pennsylvania projects that help people with substance use disorder (SUD) to successfully get a job or re-enter the workforce....

www.governor.pa.gov

