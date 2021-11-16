ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

FL-House-20-nominated

By The Associated Press
Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Dem, nominated...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamitimesonline.com

Cherfilus-McCormick victorious in FL District 20 primary

It came down to just five votes, but Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is the declared winner of the Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Congress. Her victory in Florida’s 20th Congressional District was announced late Friday by Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott. The race was too close...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

White House Nominates 10 for US Marshals, US Attorney Posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is nominating its first set of U.S. Marshals, including the first Black man to serve as the U.S. Marshal in Minnesota, along with a slate of other historic firsts for U.S. attorney posts across the nation. The nomination of Eddie Frizell to be the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WTOP

Gilbert nominated as speaker of Virginia House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans have unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as House speaker. The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and appear poised to take control of...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Dem#U S House
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy