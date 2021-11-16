After COP26, Washington Post investigation finds flawed climate data

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) was held to address the issue of climate change. Those present included leaders such as President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Included also in attendance was Jeff Bezos. Although the stated purpose of the event was to combat climate change, many people have been less than confident in those who attended. This skepticism took the form of protests across the world, which accused COP26 of greenwashing, or behaving in a performative manner without putting forth real solutions.

