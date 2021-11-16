ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED makes the gaming console more mobile: review

By Ebenezer Samuel, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

The classic Nintendo Switch has always been almost perfect.

Since it’s release four years ago, it’s been Nintendo’s finest console, a machine that blends all the insights the brand learned in the Wii U and DS eras into a console that shines on both big screen and small. It’s a complete product that delivers more than horsepower, supporting unique gaming experiences in that classic “Nintendo” way.

But in a world of iPhones and foldable Samsung luxury phones, the Switch was always missing one thing: a lustrous, stunning OLED screen. It was a console without a captivating display, and if you took it on the go, that always held it slightly back.

This holiday, however, that’s all changing, because the finest version yet of the Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED, has hit the market. And no, it’s not the 4K upgrade that some people have wanted, but forget that for a moment. Because Nintendo’s still upgraded its console in almost every other way, and in the process, it’s created the finest on-the-go gaming experience you can find.

That’s in large part because the Switch OLED finally gives you the portable gaming display you’ve always deserved. The original Switch was fueled by a 6.2-inch LCD display, and sure it looked good, but it was always the slightest bit cramped. Then two years ago, Nintendo dropped the Switch Lite, a strictly portable version of the console that included a 5.5-inch LCD display. This, of course, was even more cramped.

With the Switch OLED, Nintendo finally goes big, delivering a whopping 7-inch OLED display (for $349). And somehow, it does so without changing much of the rest of the size of the console. The Switch OLED isn’t that much larger than its four-year-old counterpart; so close are their sizes that I can fit the OLED into my old Switch carrying case. Instead, Nintendo simply uses its real estate better; the screen takes up more room on the device, bleeding closer to its edges.

That screen shines, too, finally making every Switch title look as majestic as you’ve always wanted on the go. Text-heavy games and role-playing games in particular get a boost, in part because smaller text (think hit points and dialogue) are instantly more readable. It’s easier to follow the story in Disgaea Complete and Shin Megami Tensei V; I know longer have to squint at the screen to read what’s happening. It’s also easier to navigate menus in NBA 2K22, making the behind-the-scenes of being a GM that much more satisfying.

Meanwhile, visuals in titles like Astral Chain and Bayonetta feel bolder and colors pop more. That’s especially noticeable in Metroid Dread, the game that released alongside the Switch OLED, and a game that delivers a Samus who’s filled with color against deep-black backgrounds. Both Samus and the EMMIs who chase her feel detailed in a way that lets you appreciate their movements, whether you’re playing on the big or small screen.

The Switch OLED brings other quality-of-life tweaks to the console as well. Paramount among these is the 64GB of on-board memory, which doubles the 32GB on the standard model. Long-term, you’ll still want to add flash memory to your console, but the 64GB of on-board memory gives you a stronger jumpstart if you just want to store your games on-board.

There’s also a sturdier kickstand, which makes the console now perfect for opening onto the fold-out table you get during every cross-country flight. The original Switch kickstand was honestly pretty flimsy, and enough vibrations in a room would lead the console to wobble a bit. This stand is as long as the screen and folds out with a tougher feel. That provides a better base for your machine, making multiplayer games like Wario Ware and Mario Party Superstars easier to appreciate.

And the entire device has an ultra-friendly solidity to it that the original Switch didn’t quite offer. There was always some ever-so-slight flex where the Joycons connected to the Switch; with the slightly heavier, marginally larger Switch, this is all but gone, making the machine that much friendlier.

The new Switch comes with an upgraded dock, which now includes a wired LAN port, a solid addition to the on-TV experience. But this is more frill than necessity; in theory, if you’re a gamer, you’re already operating with strong WiFi. It doesn’t hurt to have the LAN port, though; it’s a pretty standard edition that should have been on the original dock.

Not that you need to unload that dock if you have the original Switch. The OLED version works fine in the standard Switch dock, so well in fact that for about a week, I didn’t unpack the new dock. Nintendo smartly makes its newest device compatible with just about every accessory available on the old Switch, meaning you can upgrade to the new Switch with ease.

But this Switch OLED is indisputably meant for on-the-go gaming; that’s where it truly shines. Both machines output the exact same beautiful 1080p visuals on your TV, and the OLED version does not include any sort of stealth hardware upgrade. So if you’re playing mostly on your TV, there’s no need to run out and buy the OLED now.

But if you’ve dreamed of enjoying your Switch on the road, then this is the upgrade for you, especially since it arrives at a time when Nintendo’s finally adjusted its software audio for the current era. For years, the most glaring hole for every single Switch was a lack of Bluetooth audio capability; in an era of wireless audio, you needed an arcane 3.5mm wired connection to listen to Switch audio through headphones.

Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth audio support all its machines, though, and it works almost flawlessly, with next to no latency on both my old Beats Solo Wireless headphones and a new pair of Beats Studio Buds. This final addition completes the package on all Switch consoles — and it yields a perfect combination on the Switch OLED.

Suddenly, you have a console that delivers stunning on-the-go visuals and detailed wireless audio. It’s a blend you can’t beat, and the finest on-the-go gaming experience there is.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

