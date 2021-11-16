ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DC to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

By ASHRAF KHALIL
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U292q_0cyTwVkx00
Nation's Capital Jail Conditions FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference March 15, 2021, in Washington. The Washington, D.C., government has struck a deal with the U.S. Marshals Service to improve the situation at the central D.C. Jail, after the facility became a source of criticism and controversy that included a judge ordering 400 federal prisoners transferred out due to substandard conditions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The District of Columbia will lift its indoor mask requirement starting next week, as local COVID-19 infection cases continue to trend downward.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails. Also, private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.

The nation's capital originally lifted its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in May, but reinstated it in late July as cases began to rise again. According to Health Department statistics, the current seven-day average of new cases — the department's preferred metric — is higher than it was in May when the first mask requirement was lifted, but still well below the late-summer delta-variant peak in August and September.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has repeatedly described such requirements as a sort of thermostat-style dial that can be turned up or down based on shifting conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Cadell Walker rushed to get her 9-year-old daughter Solome vaccinated against COVID-19 — not just to protect her but to help stop the coronavirus from spreading and spawning even more dangerous variants. “Love thy neighbor is something that we really do believe, and we want...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON — (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Yes, there are turkeys for Thanksgiving - for a price

Turkeys may not be able to fly very far. But their prices can soar — along with the costs of other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling. The Thanksgiving table hasn't been spared the price inflation that is rampant elsewhere in the economy because of strong consumer demand and labor shortages.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WHIO Dayton

Feds seek to protect map turtles in 4 Gulf states, Georgia

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that it is proposing threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle, seeking to grant added federal protections to an at-risk species found only in Louisiana and Mississippi. “These native freshwater map turtles are at risk and...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy