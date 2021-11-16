WFPK presents Beach Bunny at Headliners!

Beach Bunny will be taking over First Avenue on Sunday, November 28th! (Just in case you missed it, this show was moved from the Fine Line!) Few artists can pinpoint an emotion as clearly and honestly as Beach Bunny‘s Lili Trifilio. On Honeymoon, the excellent debut album from Trifilio’s songwriting project and four-piece band, it’s as if she’s singing about things everyone has felt before but never had the courage to put in words themselves. It’s the stunning culmination of her evolution as a songwriter and artist, which started in 2015 as a bedroom pop solo project.

