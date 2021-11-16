WFPK presents Beach Bunny at Headliners!

(Vineyard Haven, MA – November 9, 2021) Beach Road Weekend has added 13-time Grammy award-winning artist Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster and more to its stellar lineup for the 2022 music festival. The lineup also features Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and more than two dozen other artists performing August 26-28, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard. The festival also announced a new round of hotel packages, including several options on Cape Cod. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.
Comments / 0