Music

WFPK presents Beach Bunny at Headliners!

By Mel Fisher
 7 days ago

91.9 WFPK proudly presents Beach Bunny at Headliners Music...

WFPK presents “Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts” at Bomhard Theater!

91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts at the Bomhard Theater, February 19th, with special guest H.C. McEntire!. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 AM ET. But WFPK members will have access to a special presale Thursday the 18th, so watch your email for the code! Not a member? It’s easy to become one.
WFPK welcomes Iron & Wine w/ Lizzie No to the Bomhard Theater!

91.9 WFPK welcomes Iron & Wine with Lizzie No to the Bomhard Theater at Kentucky Performing Arts, Sunday, March 20th!. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19th at 10 AM ET– but WFPK members have access to a PRESALE Thursday the 18th, so watch your email for that special code.
VIDEO: Real Estate stopped by the WFPK performance studio before their Zanzabar show

Indie rockers Real Estate played Louisville’s Zanzabar last week (November 11) with Kate Bollinger opening the show. Before the main event, three of Real Estate‘s five members stopped by the WFPK performance studio to chat and share an exclusive stripped back performance of a few of their tunes. The band performed songs from their newest EP Half a Human, their second album Days (which recently celebrated a 10th anniversary), and their most recent LP The Main Thing.
Join WFPK and WUOL for holiday music trivia!

Do you already have your Christmas playlists curated? Do you plan your holiday movie nights in advance? Could you name that festive tune in just a few notes? Then build your team, put on your festive sweater, and join Colleen Phelps from WUOL and Stacy Owen from WFPK for a friendly competition.
Don’t Miss Beach Bunny 11/28 at First Avenue!

Beach Bunny will be taking over First Avenue on Sunday, November 28th! (Just in case you missed it, this show was moved from the Fine Line!) Few artists can pinpoint an emotion as clearly and honestly as Beach Bunny‘s Lili Trifilio. On Honeymoon, the excellent debut album from Trifilio’s songwriting project and four-piece band, it’s as if she’s singing about things everyone has felt before but never had the courage to put in words themselves. It’s the stunning culmination of her evolution as a songwriter and artist, which started in 2015 as a bedroom pop solo project.
WFPK presents Patty Griffin w/ Parker Millsap at Paristown Hall!

91.9 WFPK is excited to present Patty Griffin with Parker Millsap January 19th at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall!. Tickets go on sale 10 AM ET this Friday, November 19th– but WFPK members will have access to a special presale Thursday, November 18th, so watch your email. Not a member? It’s easy to become one!
Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners – Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda

(Vineyard Haven, MA – November 9, 2021) Beach Road Weekend has added 13-time Grammy award-winning artist Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster and more to its stellar lineup for the 2022 music festival. The lineup also features Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and more than two dozen other artists performing August 26-28, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard. The festival also announced a new round of hotel packages, including several options on Cape Cod. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.
Leon Bridges & Jazmine Sullivan team up for “Summer Rain”

We love Leon Bridges‘ latest album Gold-Diggers Sound— and now there’s a deluxe edition to admire!. Included on the release is a slow burn of a duet featuring Jazmine Sullivan called “Summer Rain” we think you’re going to want to hear…. And don’t forget 91.9 WFPK proudly presents Leon Bridges...
Mel’s Diner- “Hello”

Sunday November 21st is “World Hello Day” so today’s Mel’s Diner featured your requests for songs with “HELLO” in the title!. Here’s a playlist of everything Mel played, plus some extras that couldn’t be fit into the hour…
New band Night Crickets features Bauhaus and Violent Femmes members

What happens when former Violent Femmes member Victor DeLorenzo teams up with Bauhaus‘ David J and multi-instrumentalist Darwin Meiners? Crickets. Specifically, a new collaboration called Night Crickets!. A press release states the band’s origins as:. “Night Crickets, a long distance groove affair conducted during the drawn out days of lockdown...
Louisville’s Satellite Twin is celebrating ten years with new music and an anniversary show

Louisville band Satellite Twin is gearing up for a celebration of ten years as a band with their first release in 4 years. Their upcoming EP ROUTINES is described in a statement from the band as “the spawn of idle time, the child of a surreal stitch in human existence when live music was simply not an option. Suddenly there was no pace, no bound, no pledge. ROUTINES is the first half of a dozen new songs written throughout the year 2020.”
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
