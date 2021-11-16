Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Eleven months ago, December 2020, the U.S. had just kicked off its mass vaccination campaign. Looking ahead to this winter, we are in a very different place. Nearly 70% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And this time, the push is for booster shots. The FDA has now expanded authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, saying that anyone 18 and older who wants them can get them. A panel of experts advising the CDC made similar recommendations today. And this evening, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on boosters for all. But it does prompt a question. If you are facing a choice, which booster should you get? And is it worth mixing and matching? We're going to put those questions to infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder of New York University. My co-host Mary Louise Kelly interviewed her earlier today.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO