Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

By Health News Florida
usf.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool, which would let generic drug companies produce the pill for use in 95 countries, making up about 53% of the world’s population. Pfizer Inc. has...

health.wusf.usf.edu

leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
usf.edu

Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in

Eleven months ago, December 2020, the U.S. had just kicked off its mass vaccination campaign. Looking ahead to this winter, we are in a very different place. Nearly 70% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And this time, the push is for booster shots. The FDA has now expanded authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, saying that anyone 18 and older who wants them can get them. A panel of experts advising the CDC made similar recommendations today. And this evening, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on boosters for all. But it does prompt a question. If you are facing a choice, which booster should you get? And is it worth mixing and matching? We're going to put those questions to infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder of New York University. My co-host Mary Louise Kelly interviewed her earlier today.
usf.edu

Pfizer and U.S. sign a $5.29 billion deal for possible COVID pill treatment

Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize emergency use of the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections. The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if...
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
The Trussville Tribune

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots expanded to include for those 18 and older

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters for all fully vaccinated U.S. adults, ages 18 and up. This follows emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all […]
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
