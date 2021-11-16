ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two energy suppliers stop trading as gas price soars

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more energy suppliers with a combined total of 35,500 customers have ceased trading amid a backdrop of high wholesale gas prices. Neon Reef and Social Energy Supply have stopped trading, according to the energy regulator Ofgem. Neon is the larger of the two with 30,000 domestic customers. It...

www.bbc.co.uk

