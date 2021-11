Faker, the best League of Legends player of all time, has re-signed with T1 and will once again play for the organization in 2022. Since the League of Legends free agency period opened last week, there were rumors surrounding Faker’s future. The 25-year-old has been a part of T1 since 2013 and helped them to win numerous tournaments, including three World Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2016, two Mid-Season Invitationals in 2016 and 2017, and nine LCK Championships. “I’m back,” Faker said, putting an end to any speculation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO