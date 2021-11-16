ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

By Stephen Kallao
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind:...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Ed Sheeran releases personal, compelling new album

On Oct. 29, four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album “=,” pouring out his love for his wife and daughter into the lyrics of the tracks that make up this latest collection. It’s been four years since Sheeran released his wildly popular solo album “÷.” In...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Swallow the Sun, Moonflowers

Moonflowers is the eighth full-length from Jyväskylä, Finland-based Swallow the Sun, who’ve worked with Century Media since issuing their 2015 triple-album, Songs From the North I, II & III (review here). Comprised of founders Juha Raivio (guitar), Mikko Kotamaki (vocals) and Matti Honkonen (bass), as well as drummer Juuso Raatikainen, guitarist Juho Raiha, and keyboardist/backing vocalist Janni Peuhu (who’ll sit out the touring cycle for Moonflowers owing to commitments to his other band, Mercury Circle), they celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary earlier this year with the release of 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki, captured at Tavastia Club in Feb. 2020, but Moonflowers feels no less like a victory lap when it comes to their stylistic accomplishments, sweeping grandiosity — looking at you, the solo in “Keep Your Heart Safe From Me” — emotive resonance and melding of slower extreme metal, death-doom and lush melodicism.
MUSIC
wncw.org

Friday at 2pm: SUSTO

The band SUSTO got its start with a 14-year-old Justin Osborne writing songs in a small town in South Carolina, on his grandfather’s guitar that his parents forbade him to play. After some time spent in Havana, he settled in Charleston, and the band was born. The word susto describes an intense fear understood as a condition of the soul––an ongoing, spiritual panic attack. “I chose the name SUSTO for the project because the meaning behind the word––that deep fright––was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it by helping me to process what was happening, Osborne says.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
NME

Tegan and Sara have finished recording their new album

Tegan and Sara have revealed that they’ve finished recording their 10th studio album. The Canadian duo – comprised of identical twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin – released their latest studio effort, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, in 2019. They shared the festive track ‘Make You Mine This Season’ last October.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Wheel of Time: The First Turn' Album

Milan Records today releases The Wheel of Time: The First Turn, an album of principal themes composed by Lorne Balfe for the upcoming Amazon Original Series. Available everywhere now, The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) is a largely conceptual album that includes key themes written by Balfe for the characters, settings and ideas central to The Wheel of Time universe. The 14-track collection provides a foundation for the fantasy series' rich soundscape, with much of Balfe's final score cues developing as variations of these initial themes. The Wheel of Time: The First Turn album will be followed by three additional soundtrack albums to be released as separate volumes alongside the show's first season, with the Volume 1 album set for release on Friday, November 19 in tandem with the show's debut on Prime Video that same day in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jamestown Revival Reflect on Recent Times On New Single “These Days”

With a swaggering waltz, close harmonies, and a wealth of slide guitars, Jamestown Revival has perfectly encapsulated the dog days of feeling stranded by the events of the last two years in their brand new single, “These Days.” Straddling the line of good-time music and down-and-out feelings, “These Days” feels universal; a blurry memory of a worldwide shared experience, albeit a little closer to home for those who found themselves out of work for months on end. “‘These Days’ is about being down in the dumps, hamstrung, and unable to work,” say Jamestown Revival bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. “The past year needs no introduction. As the months rolled on by, there were surely days when it felt like it got the best of us. We wrote this song on one of those days.” Fans can hear “These Days” now at this link.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susto#Personal Record#Sun#Time#World Cafe
Soompi

TWICE Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Studio Album

TWICE’s upcoming album has set a new personal record for the group!. According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3” surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Earthless Announce New Album Night Parade of One Hundred Demons; Share First Teaser From “Death To The Red Sun”

The San Diego psych-rock-power trio Earthless are back with new material in form of their upcoming new album, Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, which is set to be released on January 28th via Nuclear Blast. Their sixth studio album features a rather short looking track-list, with only two songs, after all, but each song has a hefty lenght. The title track of the record is a whopping 41-minutes long and “Death To The Red Sun” 20 minutes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

Ally Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary, Indiana on October 29th.
MUSIC
b975.com

The Winner Takes It All: ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’ hits #1 in the UK, sets chart records

﻿ABBA has voyaged straight to the top of the British charts, and set several records in the process. The beloved Swedish pop icons saw their first album in 40 years, Voyage, sell 204,000 copies in its first week of release in the U.K. That makes it the U.K.’s fastest-selling album this year, with the biggest opening week sales in four years. The last album to sell that many copies was Ed Sheeran‘s Divide, back in 2017.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hewhocannotbenamed has new album written, will record early 2022

Hewhocannotbenamed has finished writing a new solo record. Over the past 10 years or so, the Dwarves guitarist has been releasing records under his own name and it looks like he will be recording early next year. He stated on instagram: "Hey everyone. We've been quiet, but we've been busy. There's a new album written, and we are currently in pre production mode. Hoping to record at the beginning of the year."
MUSIC
UPI News

Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Angèle. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Belgian singer Angèle, 25. The preview shows Angèle reflect on the ups and downs of her rise to fame, including a situation where a topless photo was used of her without her permission.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy