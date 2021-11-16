ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

GovConnectIowa Online Portal Now Available

By John Fuller
rcreader.com
 6 days ago

In this initial rollout, the Iowa Department of Revenue, the Iowa Lottery Authority, Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division partnered to provide enhanced user-friendly tools that are accessible...

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
toledo.com

Open Data Portal Now Available From City of Toledo

The City of Toledo released today an open data portal on the City of Toledo Website. You can view the data through the City of Toledo website or at this direct link: https://data.toledo.gov. Residents, partner organizations, educational institutions, and researchers may view and use the City of Toledo data for...
TOLEDO, OH
srqmagazine.com

Accessibility Survey Now Available Online

In keeping with its ongoing efforts to serve all members of the public, the City of Sarasota is seeking input from the community about accessibility in our community via an online survey that is now available. The City is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and self-evaluation, which provides a comprehensive plan for accessibility for persons with disabilities to City facilities, programs, services activities and events. “The feedback we receive in the survey will give us valuable information on how the City can better serve persons with disabilities and address and prioritize current and future accessibility needs,” said ADA Coordinator Gary Brumley.
SARASOTA, FL
13abc.com

Energy assistance services available now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pathway Toledo helps about 16,000 people a year. Right now, more than 100 people a day are applying for help through the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP. Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar is the Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services, with Pathway Toledo. She explains, “That’s a one-time...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sentinel-Echo

Kentucky hemp application portal now open

The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2022 hemp licensing program is now open, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “The nation’s hemp industry continues to face challenging headwinds, including continued regulatory inaction by the Food and Drug Administration toward cannabinoids,” Commissioner Quarles said. “As we enter the ninth growing season, we encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
KENTUCKY STATE
theavtimes.com

Palmdale mapping tools are now available

PALMDALE – To demonstrate how to use the mapping tools that are now available to the public, the city of Palmdale’s demographer will be providing a tutorial during the Nov. 9, 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, located on 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81204591186?pwd=aUhhYU5XK0IwSDB1NzNmcXZ2ZWtQZz09#success . The tutorial will be recorded and posted to the city’s redistricting website.
PALMDALE, CA
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Corporate Income Tax#Portal Now#Department#Quick File#Govconnect Iowa Gov
honknews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A fresh batch of payment transactions under the government’s expanded child tax credit will be delivered on Monday, the second to the last before the final payment on December 15. Families with children under the age of six can expect to receive $300 per child, for a total of $1,800....
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lottery
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy