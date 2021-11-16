Total War: Warhammer III’s latest video showcases new battle features, including Bracing, a Flying Toggle, and more

There were numerous aspects of the original No More Heroes that made it special, and most would agree that the most significant of these were the boss fights. An incredible amount of work went into making each boss encounter feel memorable, impactful, and mechanically engaging, to the point where even today, few games have managed to top No More Heroes’ boss lineup in these regards. The same can be said of the game’s sequels, although not for lack of trying. In particular, No More Heroes III, the latest game in the series, boasts a remarkably consistent set of boss encounters that occasionally rivals even the best of what the first game had to offer. This consistency makes the task of ranking all of No More Heroes III’s boss fights something of a tall order, but this list nonetheless attempts to do exactly this. Every assassin is worth highlighting, but only one can come out on top.

