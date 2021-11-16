ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total War: Warhammer III’s latest video showcases new battle features, including Bracing, a Flying Toggle, and more

By Stephen Gregson-Wood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Creative Assembly has released a new video for their upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer III that showcases a host of battle features and improvements. They range from new tactical options on the battlefield to simple quality of life changes that should make for a more pleasant experience....

