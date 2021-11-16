ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Sphere 3D reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share...

FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Can Apple Close Above The All-Time Highs This Week? Option Analysis

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is having a volatile day, initially up over 2.5% but having since lost all of those gains over the last two hours of trading. Trading activity has been strong with over 104 million shares on the day versus the 10-day average of 78 million. The recent sell-off late in the session might be due to supply constraints out of Asia for the upcoming holiday shopping season.
STOCKS
Person
Joe Biden
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

BofA Securities took a look at two mining companies' stock, noting it will be difficult to sustain 10-Year Treasuries above 2.5% and with gold markets “refocusing from tighter monetary policy on limits to interest rate increases, the yellow metal should rally." The Gold Thesis: The BofA Commodities team expects the...
METAL MINING
The Motley Fool

1 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrency That's Exploding Higher Today

Today, metaverse-related cryptocurrency The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) has taken off, up nearly 14% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. This move is a continuation of a multiweek long trade that has seen it appreciate nearly 500% over the past month alone. The Sandbox has continued to accelerate higher throughout the day. This...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining earlier in the session. A rise in yields has weighed on growth stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.624% Monday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.600% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after President Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term.
STOCKS
#Sphere 3d Corp#Btc
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post inflows in latest week, led by bitcoin -CoinShares

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cyrptocurrency products and funds posted inflows in the latest week, with investors undeterred by the latest price corrections, weekly data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Institutional investors poured in $154 million in the crypto sector in the week ended Nov. 19,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), are trading higher Monday following a rise in yields after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed chair Jermone Powell for a second term. The President named Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna Up Over 8% On Strong Options Volume

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is having a strong start to the week, up more than 7% Monday on heavy volume. Thus far, the stock has traded over 11 million shares versus its 10 day average of 8 million. What Happened: The stock received positive news late last week as it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher Monday following a rise in yields after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed chair Jermone Powell for a second term. The President named Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.”. What Happened: SHIB has fallen to the third position in terms of volumes and accounts for 6.72% of total turnover for Coinbase, reported CoinDesk citing a weekly email dated Nov.19 from the cryptocurrency trading platform operator.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Binance Coin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Binance Coin’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price has decreased 5.48% over the past 24 hours to $560.02, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $635.37 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $869M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $869,856,531 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 34KgjhtE7gSjakBGNjiEPVYYqCtDnvMAm6. $869 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3JdyqortyWSiB61JJkE5eH6qEHpni1kY5M. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS

