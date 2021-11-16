Adtalem Global Education Inks Partnership With Society Of Teachers Of Family Medicine

A former collegiate volleyball athlete, and a POC living in Harlem NY, Jamie Lea, Owner and Founder of Toastyy, grew up thinking about Black women’s health. She used cannabis and CBD as a healing tool and was entrenched in fighting racial and social justice. When she lost her job at Uber as a corporate executive in early 2020, she recognized a void in the cannabis industry. In March of 2020, while quarantined during the pandemic, Jamie focused on launching her own brand while struggling with life and the immense changes that were happening in the world.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO