Desoto County, FL

Dogs found in ‘deplorable conditions’ in DeSoto County remain in shelter

By NBC2 News
 6 days ago

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Dogs that were found in “deplorable conditions” at Strawberry Farms in DeSoto County are in an animal shelter where they are “getting a lot of love and care,” according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations are being accepted at DeSoto County Animal Shelter while an investigation continues into the case that left two behind bars.

Items most in need include:

  • Science Diet dog food
  • NylabonesKong toys
  • Milk bone treats
  • Clean/new, thick blankets
  • Bleach
  • Liquid laundry detergent

All donations can be sent directly to the shelter at 2049 NE McKay Street in Arcadia.

In early November, 60 dogs and more than 25 other animals were taken out of the DeSoto County farm.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Robert Polk and Rose Romano on multiple counts of neglect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qntvk_0cyTjpp400
Robert Polk and Rose Romano

DCSO and DeSoto County Animal Control seized 39 adult dogs, 19 puppies, and 26 other animals from deplorable conditions at Strawberry Farms, officials confirmed. Deputies said there was no food or water and feces and urine were everywhere when they seized the animals.

Since then, the case has been submitted to the State Attorney’s Office, according to DCSO.

DCSO said neither the department nor DeSoto County Animal Control can release further details about “specific dogs or discuss ownership/ custody/ spaying/ neutering or adoptions,” while the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Myers, FL
