ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What a ride! My day with John Schneider aka Bo Duke

By Tim Church
bransontrilakesnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes life takes you by surprise. I never really know what one day will bring, especially as a reporter. Over the years I’ve been blessed with some tremendous opportunities to experience things and meet people I have only had the chance to do, because of my career. One such...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gave Us Our First Look at Tim McGraw as ‘1883’s James Dillard Dutton

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we know that the modern-day Dutton clan is alive and (relatively) well. However, the biggest shock of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere came in the form of a dream (or perhaps a vision) that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had in a coma-induced state while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fans were treated to their first look at Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton, the OG Dutton patriarch who will be the protagonist of the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Fans Have a Lot to Say After Seeing Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw in the New '1883' Trailer

The first look at 1883 aired during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere. Now, the first full trailer is here. Fans can’t wait for the December 19 premiere. It’s the most wonderful time of year—and not only because the holidays are right around the corner. As if Sunday’s Yellowstone season 4 premiere wasn’t enough to make your whole year — after all, we’d been waiting quite a while for the Duttons to be back — the first look of 1883 is officially here.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?. Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before. We dug...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Rogers
Person
Kelly Smith
Outsider.com

John Wayne Shares a Beverage with Some Heroes in Epic Veterans Day Post from the Duke’s Estate

John Wayne’s estate is celebrating our U.S. veterans in the most Duke way possible with this excellent throwback photo. “Happy Veteran’s Day 🇺🇸 Today we honor all those who have bravely served our country,” Wayne’s estate begins. This Thursday is Veteran’s Day for Americans. As all fans of The Duke know, John Wayne was a staunch supporter of the U.S. Military, America, and all its endeavors. Much of his legendary film career was dedicated to our service men and women through the stories he told. And even all these years after his death, his estate continues to hold true to his heart.
POLITICS
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
bransontrilakesnews.com

One last gift from Grandma

It was the third Eli hiding place we found on packing day. As we boxed up our old house for the move to the Branson area, we began to uncover Eli’s various hiding spots around the house for some of his items. The items usually had no connection we could figure out, but we knew for Eli there had to be some connection. For example, in one cubby hole in a cabinet we found a picture of a golf course taken from a magazine, an empty Skittles wrapper, two dice, and a pencil. We’re assuming it was some kind of game Eli cooked up.
BRANSON, MO
nowdecatur.com

Kane Brown Following In Tim McGraw’s Footsteps

Kane Brown is admittedly following in Tim McGraw's footsteps. He is expanding his career to include acting on the big screen. Kane recently told Macomb Daily, “I'm trying to break into the movie scene right now, spreading my wings like that and see where it takes me. I'm trying to do my Tim McGraw days.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Race Track#Stone
bransontrilakesnews.com

A Brett Family Christmas: Music, comedy & 100% Christmas

After a year hiatus, A Brett Family Christmas has returned to the stage of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater for a new season of performances. Featuring world-class singing, dancing and comedy, The Bretts, Tom, Andrea, Briahna and Brydon, are offering audiences of their 10 a.m. show a production instilled with 100% Christmas.
BRANSON, MO
KDHL AM 920

Tim McGraw to Headline Winstock Country Music Festival

WINSTED -- Organizers of Winstock Country Music Festival have announced that Tim McGraw will be the headliner at next year's event. McGraw will close out the festival on Saturday night June 18th. The headliner for Friday night June 17th is Jake Owen. Other performers scheduled for the two-day festival include:
WINSTED, MN
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

Episode 109 with John Schneider

Schneider co-stars with Reba McEntire in Lifetime Christmas movie. Christmas is underway and Lifetime is celebrating with 35 original movies for It’s A Wonderful Lifetime in 2021. Among those is Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, premiering on Friday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT. John Schneider co-stars alongside Reba and Candice King (TV’s The Vampire Diaries) in the heartfelt Christmas film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Watch Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in a New Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

In 1883, the Dutton family makes their journey west through untamed portions of America, fleeing poverty to make their home in Montana. The series explores how the Dutton family came to own their expansive ranch property, thus beginning the family legacy found in Yellowstone. The cast of 1883 also features Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan and Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright, as well as cast members Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy