‘RHOA’s Phaedra Parks looks better than ever after spending some time working on her new figure and she’s sharing her secret tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Age is just a number for former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, 48, who recently shed 18 lbs. After deciding to come to LA to celebrate her birthday, she treated herself to the final touches of her new look and she’s not shy to share her secrets. “Intermittent fasting,” Phaedra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenations Center where she rang in her birthday to tone and tighten her midriff and skin with the help of co-founder Dan Holtz’s latest machines and technologies. “I also started eating for my blood type [Type O], but I exercise too. It’s a combo.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO