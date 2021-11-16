ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville man walks into traffic, killed on Southfield Freeway: MSP

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Macomb County man was killed over the weekend when he walked into traffic on the freeway in Detroit.

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, in the northbound lanes of M-39, the Southfield Freeway, at McNichols.

A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police found that a driver had pulled off to the side of the freeway to allow his passenger to use the bathroom.

The passenger, a 51-year-old Roseville man, "for unknown reasons walked into traffic where he was struck by multiple cars," police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead by Detroit EMS on the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles that struck the man did stop and are cooperating with investigators.

MSP said it has been determined that alcohol was a factor on the part of the man who died.

The investigation was still ongoing on Tuesday.

