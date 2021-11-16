ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 'dodge bullet' with left tackle Duane Brown's hip injury

By Liz Mathews
 6 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks only sustained a couple of new injuries in Week 10 during their disappointing loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle might have gotten truly lucky with one of them.

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown left the game in the fourth quarter and was unable to return, replaced by Jamarco Jones.

“It looks like we might have dodged a bullet with Duane,” coach Pete Carroll reported Monday afternoon. “He has a hip strain, but we got good reports today, so we will take it one day at a time, we might be lucking out on that one.”

As for the other injury, strong safety Ryan Neal will continue in the concussion protocol. “We will need to see how that goes,” Carroll said.

The players have an off day Tuesday before returning Wednesday morning to prepare to face the division-rival Cardinals this weekend.

