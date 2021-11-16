Here’s How Much Your State Could Get From Biden’s $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Nov. 15. Over the next few years, states will get multi-billion dollar windfall investments in physical infrastructure to build roads and bridges, public transit, clean drinking water and waste water systems, electric vehicle charging networks and high-speed internet. Though investors can work with a financial advisor to capitalize on these dynamics in their portfolios, states themselves will get varying amounts of that cash influx. Let’s break down how much money your state could get from Congress.

The White House says the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal is “a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness.” This is the first part of Biden’s infrastructure plan , which combined with the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act, calls on Congress to fund roughly $3 trillion in national infrastructure and social programs.

“With this law, we focus on getting things done,” Biden said at the signing of the bill . “I ran for President because the only way to move this country forward, in my view, was through compromise and consensus. That’s how the system works. That’s American democracy.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will deliver:

$110 billion in bridge and road repairs

$105 billion in public transit and passenger and freight rail systems

$73 billion to upgrade power infrastructure

$65 billion to ensure that access to high-speed internet

$55 billion in clean drinking water systems

$50 billion in weatherization projects to protect against climate change

$42 billion in repairing, maintaining and modernizing nationwide airports, ports and waterways

California ($44.558 billion), Texas ($35.440 billion), New York ($26.922 billion), Florida ($19.098 billion) and Illinois ($17.814 billion) will get the biggest allocations. But states with populations smaller than 1 million will also get significant boosts per capita. These include Wyoming ($2.584 billion), Vermont ($2.224 billion), Alaska ($4.929 billion), North Dakota ($2.641 billion) and South Dakota ($2.846 billion).

Another interesting funding fact: According to data released by the the White House on Aug. 4, states where former President Donald Trump won the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election will get a minimum windfall of almost $186 billion combined, while those that voted for Biden (including the District of Columbia) will get just over $243 billion.

Without these investments, The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that families would lose more than $3,300 in disposable income annually between 2020 and 2039. This cost breaks down roughly to $9 per day (or $66,000 in 20 years).

The White House says that bridge and road disrepairs cost drivers nationwide just under $558 annually on average. Drivers in states that voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election average just over $515 in costs per year, while those in states that voted for Biden (and the District of Columbia) average almost $599 annually.

For reference, SmartAsset’s 2021 study also shows that infrastructure needs are uneven nationwide. Electric outages in West Virginia, for example, could last more than seven hours on average, while an outage in Arizona could last seven times less (53 minutes).

The table below breaks down how much your state (and the District of Columbia) could get from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. You can scroll down alphabetically to find your state and then compare it with others. Data comes from White House estimates released on Aug. 4 . Each state name is hyperlinked to a specific White House fact sheet.

Biden’s $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill By State State Budget Investments How Much Disrepairs Cost Each Driver Alabama $6.968 Billion The state could expect to get: $5.2 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $400 million over five years to improve public transportation; $79 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $23 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $19 million to protect against cyberattacks; $782 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $140 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Alabama pays on average $434 annually to drive on 620 bridges and more than 2,950 miles of highway that need repair. Alaska $4.929 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.4 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $362 million over five years to improve public transportation; $52 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $19 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11 million to protect against cyberattacks; $368 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $392 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Alaska pays on average $402 annually to drive on 141 bridges and more than 570 miles of highway that need repair. Arizona $7.307 Billion The state could expect to get: $5 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $884 million over five years to improve public transportation; $76 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $38 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $17 million to protect against cyberattacks; $619 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $348 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Arizona pays on average $614 annually to drive on 132 bridges and more than 3,100 miles of highway that need repair. Arkansas $4.962 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.6 billion in highway aid; $278 million for bridge replacement and repair; $246 million over five years to improve public transportation; $54 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $23 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $16 million to protect against cyberattacks; $528 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $117 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Arkansas pays on average $671 annually to drive on 663 bridges and more than 6,700 miles of highway that need repair. California $44.558 Billion The state could expect to get: $25.3 billion in highway aid; $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $9.45 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $384 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $84 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $40 million to protect against cyberattacks; $3.5 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $1.5 billion over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in California pays on average $799 annually to drive on 1,536 bridges and more than 14,200 miles of highway that need repair. Colorado $6.069 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.7 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $916 million over five years to improve public transportation; $57 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $35 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $16 million to protect against cyberattacks; $688 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $432 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Colorado pays on average $651 annually to drive on 481 bridges and more than 3,600 miles of highway that need repair. Connecticut $6.041 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.5 billion in highway aid; $561 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.3 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $53 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $6.4 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $13 million to protect against cyberattacks; $445 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $62 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Connecticut pays on average $711 annually to drive on 248 bridges and more than 2,100 miles of highway that need repair. Delaware $2.377 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.2 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $220 million over five years to improve public transportation; $18 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $2 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $246 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Delaware pays on average $456 annually to drive on 19 bridges and more than 250 miles of highway that need repair. District of Columbia $3.007 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.1 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $17 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $10 million to protect against cyberattacks; and $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure. The White House says each driver in District of Columbia pays on average $1,100 annually to drive on 8 bridges and more than 402 miles of highway that need repair. Florida $19.098 Billion The state could expect to get: $13.1 billion in highway aid; $245 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $2.6 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $198 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $26 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $29 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.6 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $1.2 billion over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Florida pays on average $425 annually to drive on 408 bridges and more than 3,564 miles of highway that need repair. Georgia $12.388 Billion The state could expect to get: $8.9 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.4 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $135 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $22 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $24 million to protect against cyberattacks; $913 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $619 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Georgia pays on average $375 annually to drive on 374 bridges and more than 2,260 miles of highway that need repair. Hawaii $2.620 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.2 billion in highway aid; $339 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $312 million over five years to improve public transportation; $18 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $4 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11 million to protect against cyberattacks; $390 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $246 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Hawaii pays on average $818 annually to drive on 84 bridges and more than 664 miles of highway that need repair. Idaho $3.025 Billion The state could expect to get: $2 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $192 million over five years to improve public transportation; $30 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $24 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $13 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $86 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Idaho pays on average $394 annually to drive on 286 bridges and more than 1,102 miles of highway that need repair. Illinois $17.814 Billion The state could expect to get: $9.8 billion in highway aid; $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $149 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $27 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $22 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.7 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $616 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Illinois pays on average $609 annually to drive on 2,374 bridges and more than 6,218 miles of highway that need repair. Indiana $8.842 Billion The state could expect to get: $6.6 billion in highway aid; $401 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $680 million over five years to improve public transportation; $100 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $20 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $20 million to protect against cyberattacks; $751 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $170 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Indiana pays on average $638 annually to drive on 1,111 bridges and more than 5,478 miles of highway that need repair. Iowa $5.082 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.4 billion in highway aid; $432 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $305 million over five years to improve public transportation; $51 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $21 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $15 million to protect against cyberattacks; $638 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $120 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Iowa pays on average $336 annually to drive on 4,571 bridges and more than 403 miles of highway that need repair. Kansas $3.839 Billion The state could expect to get: $2.6 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $272 million over five years to improve public transportation; $40 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $25 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $14 million to protect against cyberattacks; $454 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $109 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Kansas pays on average $509 annually to drive on 1,321 bridges and more than 1,995 miles of highway that need repair. Kentucky $6.486 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.6 billion in highway aid; $438 million for bridge replacement and repairs from bipartisan bill; $391 million over five years to improve public transportation; $69 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $19 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $18 million to protect against cyberattacks; $647 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $204 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Kentucky pays on average $444 annually to drive on 1,033 bridges and more than 1,322 miles of highway that need repair. Louisiana $7.252 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.8 billion in highway aid; $1.013 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $470 million over five years to improve public transportation; $73 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $20 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $17 million to protect against cyberattacks; $580 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $179 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Louisiana pays on average $667 annually to drive on 1,634 bridges and more than 3,411 miles of highway that need repair. Maine $2.365 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.3 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $234 million over five years to improve public transportation; $19 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $10 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $13 million to protect against cyberattacks; $390 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $74 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Maine pays on average $543 annually to drive on 315 bridges and more than 1,438 miles of highway that need repair. Maryland $7.398 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.1 billion in highway aid; $409 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.7 million over five years to improve public transportation; $63 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $7.9 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $15.9 million to protect against cyberattacks; $844 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $158 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Maryland pays on average $637 annually to drive on 273 bridges and more than 2,201 miles of highway that need repair. Massachusetts $9.329 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.2 billion in highway aid; $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $2.5 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $63 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $5.8 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $15.7 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.1 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $244 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Massachusetts pays on average $620 annually to drive on 472 bridges and more than 1,194 miles of highway that need repair. Michigan $10.783 Billion The state could expect to get: $7.3 billion in highway aid; $563 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $110 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $23 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $24 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.3 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $363 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Michigan pays on average $644 annually to drive on 1,219 bridges and more than 7,300 miles of highway that need repair. Minnesota $6.802 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.5 billion in highway aid; $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $818 million over five years to improve public transportation; $68 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $20 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $17 million to protect against cyberattacks; $680 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $297 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Minnesota pays on average $543 annually to drive on 661 bridges and more than 4,986 miles of highway that need repair. Mississippi $4.462 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.3 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $223 million over five years to improve public transportation; $51 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $19 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $16 million to protect against cyberattacks; $429 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $99 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Mississippi pays on average $637 annually to drive on 1,386 bridges and more than 5,840 miles of highway that need repair. Missouri $9.009 Billion The state could expect to get: $6.5 billion in highway aid; $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $674 million over five years to improve public transportation; $99 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $21 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $19 million to protect against cyberattacks; $866 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $246 million over n five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Missouri pays on average $743 annually to drive on 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway that need repair. Montana $3.858 Billion The state could expect to get: $2.8 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $157 million over five years to improve public transportation; $43 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $23 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $12 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $143 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Montana pays on average $472 annually to drive on 377 bridges and more than 1,485 miles of highway that need repair. Nebraska $3.040 Billion The state could expect to get: $2 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $186 million over five years to improve public transportation; $30 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $16.8 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $12.7 million to protect against cyberattacks; $358 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $111 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Nebraska pays on average $461 annually to drive on 1,302 bridges and more than 1,125 miles of highway that need repair. Nevada $4.039 Billion The state could expect to get: $2.5 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $459 million over five years to improve public transportation; $38 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $8.6 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $12 million to protect against cyberattacks; $403 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $293 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Nevada pays on average $558 annually to drive on 28 bridges and more than 1,090 miles of highway that need repair. New Hampshire $2.049 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.1 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $125 million over five years to improve public transportation; $17 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $5.6 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $12.4 million to protect against cyberattacks; $418 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $45.6 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in New Hampshire pays on average $476 annually to drive on 215 bridges and more than 698 miles of highway that need repair. New Jersey $13.508 Billion The state could expect to get: $6.8 billion in highway aid; $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $4.1 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $104 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $15 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $17 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $272 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in New Jersey pays on average $713 annually to drive on 502 bridges and more than 3,995 miles of highway that need repair. New Mexico $3.725 Billion The state could expect to get: $2.5 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $366 million over five years to improve public transportation; $38 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $38 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $13 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $90 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in New Mexico pays on average $767 annually to drive on 207 bridges and more than 3,822 miles of highway that need repair. New York $26.922 Billion The state could expect to get: $11.6 billion in highway aid; $1.9 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $9.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $175 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $34 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $28 million to protect against cyberattacks; $2.6 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $685 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in New York pays on average $625 annually to drive on 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of highway that need repair. North Carolina $10.395 Billion The state could expect to get: $7.2 billion in highway aid; $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $910 million over five years to improve public transportation; $109 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $32 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $27 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.1 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $460 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in North Carolina pays on average $500 annually to drive on 1,460 bridges and more than 3,116 miles of highway that need repair. North Dakota $2.641 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.7 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $109 million over five years to improve public transportation; $26 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $21 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $94 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in North Dakota pays on average $410 annually to drive on 444 bridges and more than 830 miles of highway that need repair. Ohio $12.827 Billion The state could expect to get: $9.2 billion in highway aid; $483 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $140 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $26 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $25 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $253 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Ohio pays on average $506 annually to drive on 1,377 bridges and more than 4,925 miles of highway that need repair. Oklahoma $5.772 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.3 billion in highway aid; $266 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $349 million over five years to improve public transportation; $66 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $18 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $16 million to protect against cyberattacks; $52o million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $137 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Oklahoma pays on average $394 annually to drive on 2,326 bridges and more than 1,004 miles of highway that need repair. Oregon $5.361 Billion The state could expect to get: $3.4 billion in highway aid; $268 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $747 million over five years to improve public transportation; $52 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $39 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $15 million to protect against cyberattacks; $529 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $211 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Oregon pays on average $256 annually to drive on 395 bridges and more than 1,287 miles of highway that need repair. Pennsylvania $17.801 Billion The state could expect to get: $11.3 billion in highway aid; $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs; $2.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $171 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $49 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $26 million to protect against cyberattacks; $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $355 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Pennsylvania pays on average $620 annually to drive on 3,353 bridges and more than 7,540 miles of highway that need repair. Rhode Island $2.573 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.5 billion in highway aid; $242 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $272 million over five years to improve public transportation; $23 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $2 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $10.9 million to protect against cyberattacks; $378 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $45 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Rhode Island pays on average $845 annually to drive on 148 bridges and more than 860 miles of highway that need repair. South Carolina $6.114 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.6 billion in highway aid; $274 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $366 million over five years to improve public transportation; $70 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $15 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $18.3 million to protect against cyberattacks; $510 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $161 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in South Carolina pays on average $625 annually to drive on 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of highway that need repair. South Dakota $2.846 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.9 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $124 million over five years to improve public transportation; $29 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $19.6 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11.7 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $82 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in South Dakota pays on average $562 annually to drive on 1,038 bridges and more than 2,031 miles of highway that need repair. Tennessee $7.955 Billion The state could expect to get: $5.8 billion in highway aid; $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $630 million over five years to improve public transportation; $88 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $17 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $21 million to protect against cyberattacks; $697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $300 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Tennessee pays on average $209 annually to drive on 881 bridges and more than 270 miles of highway that need repair. Texas $35.440 Billion The state could expect to get: $26.9 billion in highway aid; $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $3.3 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $408 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $53 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $42 million to protect against cyberattacks; $2.9 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $1.2 billion over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Texas pays on average $709 annually to drive on 818 bridges and more than 19,400 miles of highway that need repair. Utah $3.957 Billion The state could expect to get: $2.4 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $623 million over five years to improve public transportation; $36 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $19 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $13 million to protect against cyberattacks; $360 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $181 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Utah pays on average $709 annually to drive on 62 bridges and more than 2,064 miles of highway that need repair. Vermont $2.224 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.4 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $77 million over five years to improve public transportation; $21 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $6 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $12 million to protect against cyberattacks; $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $28 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Vermont pays on average $517 annually to drive on 66 bridges and more than 666 miles of highway that need repair. Virginia $10.103 Billion The state could expect to get: $7 billion in highway aid; $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $106 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $15 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $21 million to protect against cyberattacks; $738 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $386 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Virginia pays on average $517 annually to drive on 577 bridges and more than 2,124 miles of highway that need repair. Washington $8.590 Billion The state could expect to get: $4.7 billion in highway aid; $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $1.79 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $71 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $39 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $18 million to protect against cyberattacks; $882 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $385 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Washington pays on average $659 annually to drive on 416 bridges and more than 5,469 miles of highway that need repair. West Virginia $4.398 Billion The state could expect to get: $3 billion in highway aid; $506 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $190 million over five years to improve public transportation; $46 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $11 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $14 million to protect against cyberattacks; $487 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $44 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in West Virginia pays on average $726 annually to drive on 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway that need repair. Wisconsin $7.273 Billion The state could expect to get: $5.2 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $592 billion over five years to improve public transportation; $79 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $20 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $18 million to protect against cyberattacks; $841 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $198 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Wisconsin pays on average $547 annually to drive on 979 bridges and more than 1,949 miles of highway that need repair. Wyoming $2.584 Billion The state could expect to get: $1.8 billion in highway aid; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $27 million over five years to expand EV charging networks; $100 million in broadband infrastructure investment; $14 million over five years to protect against wildfires; $11 million to protect against cyberattacks; $335 million over five years to improve water infrastructure; and $72 million over five years for airport development. The White House says each driver in Wyoming pays on average $295 annually to drive on 218 bridges and more than 380 miles of highway that need repair.

The $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act needs to pass in both chambers of Congress before Biden could sign it into law.

