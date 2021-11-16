Listen: Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt on what to take away from Chiefs' win over Raiders

Is Patrick Mahomes back? Are the Chiefs back? Are you tired of such a lazy question yet? If the answer to any of these questions, in your opinion, is 'Yes,' then congrats, this piece of content is for you. The status of the Chiefs is consistently a question asked to Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, who joins 610's Cody and Gold every week to talk all things KC football. This week, Brandt talked about how the Chiefs' season has *actually* felt like a legitimate hangover -- maybe even like the one you felt the morning after Sunday night's 41-14 win.

"The expression is Super Bowl Hangover, but I feel like the Chiefs have had the experience of an actual hangover," Brandt said. "Where you feel like crap and you're just like, 'oh my god, I can't get through this,' and every once in a while you think it's gone and then it comes back. And for me, there's that moment right around 5-6pm, when you're like, 'I think I'm ready to start drinking again.' Suddenly I feel great. This thing cleared, we actually beat it. And I think we might be there. And mostly in part due to the idiot friends of the Chiefs, in this case being the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders. These guys blew it."

You can listen to Brandt's entire interview in the player below: