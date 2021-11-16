ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Listen: Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt on what to take away from Chiefs' win over Raiders

By Cam Ellis
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWYQz_0cyThCuV00

Is Patrick Mahomes back? Are the Chiefs back? Are you tired of such a lazy question yet? If the answer to any of these questions, in your opinion, is 'Yes,' then congrats, this piece of content is for you. The status of the Chiefs is consistently a question asked to Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, who joins 610's Cody and Gold every week to talk all things KC football. This week, Brandt talked about how the Chiefs' season has *actually* felt like a legitimate hangover -- maybe even like the one you felt the morning after Sunday night's 41-14 win.

"The expression is Super Bowl Hangover, but I feel like the Chiefs have had the experience of an actual hangover," Brandt said. "Where you feel like crap and you're just like, 'oh my god, I can't get through this,' and every once in a while you think it's gone and then it comes back. And for me, there's that moment right around 5-6pm, when you're like, 'I think I'm ready to start drinking again.' Suddenly I feel great. This thing cleared, we actually beat it. And I think we might be there. And mostly in part due to the idiot friends of the Chiefs, in this case being the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders. These guys blew it."

You can listen to Brandt's entire interview in the player below:

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

Kyle Brandt: "I Want to See What the Bills Have"

NFL Network Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt joined One Bills Live to share his thoughts on the Bills big win over the Jets, his love for the team's ball-hawking defense, and the upcoming Week 11 game against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. He also discussed what he's seen from the Patriots and the Lions-Steelers tie.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Brandt
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chiefs#American Football#Good Morning Football#Chargers#Broncos
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy