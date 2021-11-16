Subaquatic magic

Today, R. Gordon Wasson is credited with, among other contributions to American mycology, coining the term “magic mushrooms” to describe the varieties of fungi that can induce hallucinogenic experiences when ingested. Brian Blomerth’s new graphic novel, “Brian Blomerth’s Mycelium Wassonii,” chronicles how Wasson, an executive at JPMorgan who thought mushrooms were disgusting, became one of the pioneers of research on their psychedelic uses. Wasson’s conversion from mushroom hater to mushroom evangelist began shortly after he married Valentina (Tina) Pavlovna, a Russian-born pediatrician. Pavlovna had been taught to forage for mushrooms by her mother, and they were a part of her heritage. When she found some mushrooms during the couple’s honeymoon, in the Catskills, Wasson refused to partake when she cooked them for dinner; the next morning, finding that his wife had not been poisoned by the meal, he tasted the leftovers and discovered that he liked them. Driven by Tina’s passion for mushrooms and Gordon’s love for his wife, the couple devoted much of their time to mycological research.

