Now Two League of Legend Games Can Be Found on the Nintendo Switch. League of Legends has been going forward with a lot of projects lately, bringing itself into the spotlight. There has been the Netflix series, Arcane, showing off the world setting and back story for some of their characters; the first collaboration for InnerSloth’s with skins for Among Us, Magic: The Gathering has Secret Lair drops coming up and now… there are two League of Legends games in the game universe, released on, November 16th, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO