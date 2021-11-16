ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Seed banks provide hope for endangered planet

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreserving plant seeds and other genetic material warrants investment of hundreds of millions of dollars, as it provides a lifeline for the future, scientists say. “If the world ends one day, these collections will bring hope of a new beginning to life on Earth,” said Li Pei, a staff member at...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Natural seed bank drives diversity

Each year, poppies disperse seeds that grow into a new generation of flowers. Sometimes, some of the seeds postpone their germination for a few years, for example when they're covered by a layer of sand. Only when the sand disappears, do they start to sprout. Margriet Oomen did mathematical research into the influence of this phenomenon on the genetic diversity of a population.
GARDENING
SpaceRef

Simulations Provide A Clue To The Missing Planets Mystery

A comparison of the three phases of ring formation and deformation found in these simulations by ATERUI II (top) with real examples observed by ALMA (bottom). The dotted lines in the simulation represent the orbits of the planets, and the gray areas indicate regions not covered by the computational domain of the simulation. In the upper row, the simulated protoplanetary disks are shown from left to right at the start of planetary migration (Phase I), during planetary migration (Phase II), and at the end of planetary migration (Phase III). Kazuhiro Kanagawa, ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Bank#The Seeds#Plant Sciences#Endangered Species#Yunnan University
miami.edu

University community reacts to ‘last best hope’ to save planet

It has been called the greatest problem of our modern era, and it is affecting all of the nearly 200 nations on the planet. Yet, how each of these countries will respond to climate change is up for negotiation. After a rocky start, with Russia and China absent from the...
MIAMI, FL
madison

Houston Chronicle: Young people provide hope in Glasgow

Wearing a bird feather headdress fashioned for going into battle, Txai Surui, a young Indigenous woman from the Brazilian Amazon, stood at the podium at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow on Monday delivering a message that met the moment’s gravity. “The Earth is speaking,” Surui said. “She tells...
ENVIRONMENT
wilsonpost.com

Seed catalogs provide plant data

This is the time of year when my mailbox is flooded with seed catalogs vying for their business. On those cold nights, there is nothing I love more than sitting back with a seed catalog looking at the new things that are coming out. It’s easy to get overwhelmed at...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
TheConversationAU

Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand

The loss of biodiversity is one of the most catastrophic developments of our time. The impacts will possibly outpace those of global warming. Growing evidence that humans have triggered a sixth global mass extinction means the protection of remaining species is a priority beyond dispute to secure ecological services such carbon cycling, clean water and air, and healthy oceans. The key drivers of species loss are climate change, habitat degradation, pollution, and exotic species that become invasive. This has led conservation ecologists to follow the simple rule of “protect natives, fight exotics”. If we had an unlimited budget, I would hardly challenge...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Vail Daily

Letter: Why Ski Butlers shifted banks to protect our planet

On the heels of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and as CEO of Ski Butlers, a ski and snowboard rental delivery company with operations serving 50 ski resorts worldwide, I urge everyone to look into where your money is going if you care about our planet. Climate...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Healthy young people ‘unlikely’ to need annual Covid boosters, say scientists

Healthy young people are unlikely to need annual Covid boosters, experts and government advisers believe.Ministers have begun planning for the introduction of a yearly vaccination programme that targets Covid-19, but it remains unclear if this will extend to individuals who are not deemed clinically vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with weak immune systems.Although the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is currently reviewing evidence on whether a third dose will eventually be needed for all adults, one member told The Independent that it may be unnecessary to boost fit and healthy under-40s in the years to come.Professor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100. Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming. But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy