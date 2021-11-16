ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shigeru Miyamoto celebrates a very nice 69th birthday

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 16th is a pretty special date in Nintendodom (Nintendom?), and this one in particular — not only is the Wii 15 years old to the day; but Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario, Zelda, DK, Star Fox, F-Zero, Pikmin, and more —...

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Mario Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Talks About Making 3D Mario Games More Approachable

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has shared some high-level details for what Nintendo hopes to achieve with its next 3D Mario game to follow 2017's Super Mario Odyssey. As part of Nintendo's latest earnings briefing, Miyamoto said Nintendo's goal after the release of Super Mario Galaxy in 2007 was to make 3D Super Mario games "more accessible." In the wake of this way of thinking, Nintendo released New Super Mario Bros. Wii, a side-scrolling game that was approachable to a wide range of users, Miyamoto said. Nintendo would later release Super Mario Run for mobile, which Miyamoto said was "even simpler" and more approachable for newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Shigeru Miyamoto wants the next 3D Mario to expand in “new ways”

Shigeru Miyamoto has answered questions about what’s next for 3D Mario following Super Mario Odyssey, and it looks like Nintendo are thinking big. After a six months financial results meeting (spotted by VGC), questions were floated to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa and Shigeru Miyamoto, where Miyamoto was asked about his thoughts on the differences between 3D Mario and the 2D side-scrolling titles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo's trying to make new 3D Mario games less complicated, according to Shigeru Miyamoto

Shigeru Miyamoto says the next 3D Mario game should allow the series to "expand further." Speaking at Nintendo's latest investor presentation (via VGC), Miyamoto was asked about the differences between 2D and 3D Mario games. In response, he explained that more recent Super Mario titles have had a specific focus on accessibility for new players which older games hadn't had.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

$25,000 crystal Pikachu statue is a very expensive celebration of Pokemon's 25th birthday

A crystal Pikachu statue that'll cost $25,000 has been unveiled which is one way to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon. Yes, you read that correctly. Just earlier today on November 9, The Pokemon Company announced that they were partnering with French crystal manufacturer Baccarat. The partnership has resulted in an astonishing Pikachu statue made entirely of crystals, and standing at nearly a foot tall, costing a grand total of $25,000. Unprecedented, to say the least.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
nintendowire.com

Nintendo recognizes Penny’s Song is one of the best things in WarioWare: Get it Together! with an official upload

The WarioWare series is no stranger to absolute bangers. The fact such strong music manages to come out of these microgame compilations is its own kind of oddity, but characters like Ashley and Mona have stolen the show by delivering some sweet vocal themes. Get it Together! managed to sneak one in too thanks to some timely scientific assistance from the adorable Penny Crygor.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

PAC-MAN Museum + opening its doors in early 2022

There are plenty of ways to play Pac-Man on Switch already but this latest compilation from Bandai Namco is going all-in with some unexpected titles on top of the usual staples. Yes, maze-munchers like the original release, Championship Edition, and 256 are included, but there’s also the puzzler Pac-Attack, the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excitebike#Super Mario Bros
nintendowire.com

Riot Forge Showcase for Nintendo Switch – November 2021

Whether it’s an exciting new entry in a series long established or a weird experiment meant only for the dedicated, Tom is eager to report on it. Rest assured, if Nintendo ever announces Elite Beat Agents 2, he’ll be there.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gets updated with split-screen, more

Nintendo’s augmented reality Switch game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been out for a little over a year now and if you were thinking of breaking it out for the holiday season then you’re in luck, as it’s received an update adding a bunch of new features. For starters...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Long-dormant Ruined King: A League of Legends Story out now on Switch

Announced last year to release in early 2021, single-player RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was set to tie in to the Ruination event in the world of LoL games. That event came and went in the summer without any word on the status of the title. Today, Riot Forge, the indie publishing arm of Riot Games, announced in their Riot Forge Showcase that Ruined King would launch today.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy