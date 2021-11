Earlier this month, Aspyr brought Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to Nintendo Switch. Originally released on Xbox back in 2003, the RPG is often considered one of the best pieces of Star Wars media ever made. Switch owners that prefer physical media will be happy to know that publisher Limited Run Games has announced a release, and buyers will have multiple options to choose from. The base game can be snagged for $34.99, but hardcore fans can check out a Premium Edition for $89.99, or a Master Edition for $174.99! The latter two options come with a metric ton of extras.

