Video Games

The Pathless makes it to Steam

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 6 days ago

Fun game. Enjoy the official details below. Los Angeles – Nov. 16, 2021 – The Pathless, a mythic adventure game developed by Giant Squid and published by Annapurna Interactive, is now available digitally for PC via Steam for $39.99, and...

digitalchumps.com

gaminginstincts.com

Steam Deck Delayed To February 2022

While 2021 has seen many major game delays, with a massive slate of big-name titles posed to launch in the early months of 2022, we can now add a handheld console to the list. Valve’s upcoming handheld, the Steam Deck, is getting pushed from its holiday 2021 release window to February of next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

CosmicBreak Slash Will Appear on Steam This Winter

CyberStep revealed that it is currently developing CosmicBreak Slash for PCs. It will release the hack-and-slash game digitally on Steam this Winter. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The Japanese game company explained that CosmicBreak Slash will be an action spin-off game to the multiplayer online shooter game CosmicBreak. Slash will let players directly control characters from the online game with action gameplay. The press release also noted that this title will be a single-player game.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Steamworld Dig 2 Now Free on GOG, Steam

The Steamworld Dig games have created some memorable experiences on both portable hardware with their original 3DS releases and now Switch releases, but gained traction on PC as well. The second mainline game hit GOG and offered up a DRM-free way to enjoy some Dig Dug-style action, but with a bit more polish than the first and a more modern quality of life setup. Getting this entry for free is great and it’s the first time any entry in the series has been offered up for free – although there have been bundles featuring them before on PC. You can also enjoy the game on Steam for free as well.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Steam Deck release pushed to 2022

Valve has been forced to delay the release of its Steam Deck portable PC. In a message posted to Steam, the company announced that the launch has been moved from December of this year to February 2022. Valve explained that the delay has been caused by material shortages. All preorders...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Halo Infinite launches big on Steam

Halo Infinite's surprise launch of multiplayer last night led to over a quarter of a million concurrent players on Steam. 343's free-to-download MP saw a peak concurrent players figure of 272,586 on Valve's platform. That makes Halo Infinite the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Analyzing an indie F2P success on Steam

The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by 'how people find your game' expert and GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s. Slapshot: Rebound - The data behind the success?. There's been very little detailed data exposed...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Disgaea RPG to release in English on Steam

Boltrend Games has announced that Disgaea RPG will release in English for PC via Steam. According to the Steam page, the game is looking for an Early Access launch sometime between December 2021 and Q1 2022. Disgaea RPG is a free-to-play RPG that originally released for Japanese mobile devices in...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Get Early Access to Craftopia On Steam

Have you ever wondered what a game would look like if it has all of your favorite video games in it? Craftopia is a new open-world multiplayer action game that combines features from a series of highly acclaimed video games. The game is developed by PocketPair Inc, a Japanese video game developer company that also developed Palworld and Overdungeon. Players can do a wide variety of things in Craftopia such as fishing, farming, clearing dungeons, driving vehicles and so on.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

World’s End Club Is Making its Way to Steam this Month

World’s End Club is an exciting collaboration project between Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi and Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka. By all accounts, it should’ve been a smash hit as it was primed to be yet another exciting visual novel with the death game premise from the two biggest death game experts in the games industry. It had its highs, but was ultimately held back by questionable design decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Add Non-Steam Games to Your Steam Library

Steam has become the largest platform for gamers to buy games and trade their game-related possessions with other users. But in addition to distributing games digitally, the Steam client also allows gamers to effectively manage their games. The games you purchase through Steam are automatically added to the library, but...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Monster Rancher is back, and it's on Steam

PlayStation-era cult classic Monster Rancher is on its way back, announced Koei Tecmo earlier this year, and it's now set for a release on Steam on December 8, 2021. The creature-collecting game has been ported to both PC and Nintendo Switch. The updated edition is a collection of the first two games in the series, and is called Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

G-Darius HD Review

It has been a long while since I had the distinct pleasure of revisiting the 1990s. Thanks to ININ Games and publisher Taito, 1997 is back, baby! This time in HD and this time…well…it’s still hard as hell. Welcome back to the arcade shooter G-Darius, an example of what many quarters got you in a short amount of time. But a fun time.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gematsu

The Touryst coming to Steam on December 10

Shin’en Multimedia will release the PC version of The Touryst via Steam on December 10, the developer announced. The PC version of The Touryst first launched via Microsoft Store on July 30, 2020. The Touryst is also available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Here...
THEATER & DANCE
gearnuke.com

Battlefield 2042 makes it on the Steam Hall of Shame

Battlefield 2042 didn’t have the most smoothest of launches; with issues ranging from hitboxes misalignments, to horrific performance on its lead platform i.e PC, to the appalling removal of a scoreboard and many other bugs and glitches. Fans aren’t having it either with DICE’s latest effort currently having over 22.000...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Steam Deck makes PlayStation portable again with Horizon Zero Dawn

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a lot in the gaming PC pipeline, with PS4 ports of God of War and a shiny new ‘PlayStation PC’ publishing label. Yet, while the company’s multiplatform ambitions cater primarily to high-spec gaming enthusiasts, SIE’s former president, Shuhei Yoshida, seems to be enthusiastic about PlayStation’s presence on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Steam Deck Delay Signals Rough Waters Ahead

Earlier this year Valve shocked the world with the reveal of the Steam Deck, a beefy handheld PC that Valve claimed would be able to play almost any game in your Steam library. Despite the absurd size of the “handheld”, Valve’s lofty promises of the marriage of capability and openness rightfully turned some heads. But with an original launch window set for late 2021, the new hardware seemed just a bit too good to be true; and as it turns out, it was at least partially that. Valve made the announcement yesterday that their mighty but not so little handheld gaming PC would be delayed two months into early 2022. Considering the state of the world’s supply chain after more than a year of having been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays have become an expected part of the release cycle. But this delay could be a result of an even larger obstacle the Steam Deck will have to overcome.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Halo Infinite Steam Downloads Make It Most Successful Xbox Title Ever

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has only been available on Steam for a day, and already it’s become the most successful Xbox Game Studios title ever. The Halo Infinite Steam downloads show that the game has reached over 162,000 concurrent users, and over the next several days that number is likely to grow.
VIDEO GAMES
