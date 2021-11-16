ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fall Fabulous Tuesday

By Cam Tran
WESH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fabulous fall day to get outside and enjoy this cool and dry weather. High pressure...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Rain and snow head to the valley on Tuesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Chilly but relatively average conditions push through southwestern Idaho at the beginning of the week. Monday’s high temperature of 48 degrees falls right in line with seasonal averages. Overnight temperatures are well below freezing through Thursday so for those of you who park outside it’s time to keep the ice scrapers handy in your trunk!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Severe Weather
cw39.com

Texas weather: week starts dry, cold front serves rain on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our changing weather pattern continues this week. A cold front passed Sunday night, bringing back cool and dry weather… for now. Later in the week, another cold front will sweep across Texas on Thanksgiving. In the short term, Monday will be a bit breezy with north winds...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly Breeze Develops Before Thanksgiving Before Milder Air Returns For The Holiday

Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida. The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wymt.com

Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
WESH

Seasonable Monday, with cool down ahead for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seasonable air is on tap today, but a nice cool down is on the way. Drier air will work in this evening and highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will struggle to reach the mid 60s. Your Thanksgiving forecast is in the video...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: 5 Dead, 40 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin 4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found Woman Shot In West St. Paul Menards Parking Lot Crowds Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict In Downtown Minneapolis
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Fog, Warm Sunshine, Cold Front All In One Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back. The view through the lens of CBS4 Miami Camera overlooking a foggy downtown Miami at 7 am Monday morning. (CBS4) Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front. South Florida is south of a cold front. Expect a warm Monday afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. (CBS4) Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning. Mild and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Holiday. (CBS4) The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
fox34.com

Pre-Thanksgiving warm up, chilly holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our afternoons will be a little warmer through mid-week. The next cold front, however, will bring a chill to our Thanksgiving. But what about precipitation?. Today begins mostly fair and cold. This afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be a little warmer. Highs generally will...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Night, Chilly And Breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear and cold Monday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the mid-50s on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive on Thanksgiving Thursday, with a cold front moving into the area early in the morning. There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday morning, and then expect a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be recorded early in the morning in the low 40s, then fall into the 30s through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows Thursday night will be in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will only be in the 30s on Friday and low 40s this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy