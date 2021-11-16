ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

By Chelsea Jones
FOX 56
FOX 56
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qiiG_0cyTf6U800

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Bourbon County schools will revert to non-traditional instruction for the next five days.

School officials say there has been an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

Superintendent Amy Baker sent a letter home to parents Monday. She said due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff, the district made the difficult decision to utilize five NTI days.

How well did Kentucky hospitals score in terms of safety?

She said they’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases among the 11 to 17 years olds. That’s why the district is urging students to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot .

“For the next five days, students in preschool/K-2 and students in grades 3rd-12th, without internet, will receive learning packets. Students in grades 3-12, with internet, will participate in online instruction through Google classrooms and Google met,” Baker said.

How close is Kentucky to being vaccinated against COVID-19?

The superintendent hopes the NTI days and Thanksgiving break will give the virus some time to die down. Custodial staff will also deep clean the schools while they’re closed.

The district is hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday at Bourbon County Middle School from 4-6 p.m.

In-person learning resume Monday, Nov. 29.

Comments / 7

Baroko Taco
5d ago

Look for. nationwide increase in Feb or March lasting until November of 2022. This allows mail in ballots and drop off locations Don't belive me watch and see.

Reply(1)
4
FOX 56

Adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Louisville officials OK development with affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville officials have given the thumbs-up to a proposed tax increment financing district to support a proposed mixed-use development with affordable and market-rate housing and a hotel. The Courier-Journal reports the proposal was approved by the Labor and Economic Development Committee this week and is expected to be taken up by […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
