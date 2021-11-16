ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Change Is Destroying Ancient Rock Art

By Paige Bennett
ecowatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia are seeing climate change irreversibly damage ancient rock art before their very eyes. In just a matter of decades, rock art that has lasted thousands of years is being lost to the impacts of a warming world. In a symposium titled, Archaeology,...

www.ecowatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
Foreign Policy

The Tragedy of Stopping Climate Change

As nations everywhere struggle to decide how best to salvage Earth, perhaps it’s only to be expected that our global generalized anxiety disorder has reached the fever pitch of a writer under deadline: How should the plot to save the world proceed?. The 2051 Munich Climate Conference, organized by the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Rock Art#Flinders University#Indigenous#Ipcc Working Group
JSTOR Daily

Climate Change: A Syllabus

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, wraps up this week. We’re left with lingering questions. Are the biggest polluters willing and able to cap their greenhouse gas emissions? And more existentially: how long do we have? What’s going to happen? How can we cope? At JSTOR Daily, we’re constantly acquiring new content that looks at the climate crisis from different angles, but in the meantime, these previously published stories consider what the past has to teach us and what the future may bring. We hope it will help foster dialogue among all our readers, whom we consider students of the world. As always, the stories here and the underlying scholarship are free to everyone. We’ll be updating this syllabus and welcome reader suggestions for coverage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE DAILY RECKONING

“This Lady Has Climate Change”

It is official — climate change is a medical pathology. Reports Canada’s Times Colonist:. “British Columbia Doctor Clinically Diagnoses Patient as Suffering From ‘Climate Change.’” More:. Doctors have traditionally struggled to clinically attribute mortality and severe illness to air pollution. For [Dr. Kyle] Merritt, this summer’s wildfire season changed all...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

This one image illustrates the severity of climate change

Tuvalu representative Simon Kofe delivered a speech to delegates at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in a memorable way this week by standing in the rising seawater he was warning the world about. In the four-minute-long video, Kofe, the Tuvalu minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, explained there is no time left for speeches because coastal areas are flooding, and not just in small island nations like his.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate change will destroy familiar environments, create new ones and undermine efforts to protect sea life

Climate change is altering familiar conditions of the world's oceans and creating new environments that could undermine efforts to protect sea life in the world's largest marine protected areas, new research from Oregon State University shows. The changing conditions also have cultural and economic implications for the people whose traditions...
JAMES WATSON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Archaeology
wypr.org

"Losing Winter" and climate change

The U.N. Climate Change Conference has brought together world leaders and environmental groups who hope to design solutions that will combat rising temperatures around the globe. Baltimore-based Jakir Manela, CEO of the Jewish environmental justice organizations Hazon and Pearlstone Center, attended the conference in Glasgow. It gave him hope, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Salt Lake Tribune

See the climate change-inspired art put together by Utah musicians, poets and researchers

Hidden in 20 years of data about air quality in Salt Lake City, composer Elisabet Curbelo could hear the insistent tone of an oboe. Curbelo worked with atmospheric scientists to translate to sound data that has been collected, hour by hour, of carbon dioxide emissions. Within a yearly wave, she could hear rhythms set by traffic patterns. “It inspired the music,” she explains, and “I learned so much more about what is going on with the air quality here.”
UTAH STATE
ARTnews

Climate Change Is Damaging Prehistoric Rock Art, Graphic Designer Bob Gill Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines TOP MARKS. At Sotheby’s modern art sale in New York last night, a 1949 Frida Kahlo self-portrait went for $34.9 million, a record for a Kahlo at auction—as well as a record for a work by any Latin American artist on the block. The previous record holder? That would be none other than the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, as Angelica Villa notes in her report on the evening for ARTnews. (The Rivera record, a comparatively modest $9.8 million, was set in only 2019.) The event rang up a total of $282 million with 46 of 47 lots finding buyers. A...
ENVIRONMENT
NWI.com

Navy Pier to host art exhibit about climate change

CHICAGO — "Our Common Home," a touring art installation focused on climate change, will make its U.S. debut at Navy Pier later this month. The immersive audiovisual public art installation was created by Montreal-based media art studio Iregular. It shines a light on the impact of climate change on the...
ENTERTAINMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Climate Change Rocks Agricultural Commodity Market

Agricultural commodities such as coffee, cotton and wheat faced sharp price swings this year as output was hit by extreme weather sparked partly by climate change. According to analysts, volatile weather conditions and temperatures have adversely impacted crop growth, harvest and supply in key exporters. 'The weather has certainly created...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

The Ancient Art of Raising Turkeys

The Ancestral Pueblo people once raised wild Merriam’s turkeys alongside domesticated species. (Credit: Tom Reichner/Shutterstock) Across America, families are likely squirreling away turkeys into chest freezers for Thanksgiving. But earlier this month, Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain warned of a potential shortage of small birds during the holiday season. This threatens the long tradition of Thanksgiving turkey, which has nebulous origins in early colonial New England. Yet Indigenous people’s relationship with the ubiquitous bird goes back more than two thousand years.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy