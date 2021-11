BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. To some people, consuming algae may not sound appealing, and scientists continue to research algae like Irish sea moss for human consumption. However, Irish sea moss actually has a wide range of health benefits, leading many people to incorporate it into their daily health regimen. If you’re interested in adding Irish sea moss to your diet, it’s a good idea to learn more about this alga’s structure and potential benefits before you buy it. Red’s Kitchen Sink offers a top-notch variety of purple sea moss that’s worth your consideration, and there are several other popular brands you can try, as well.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO