Laura Ingraham Clowned On Twitter Over Goofy Exchange Over ‘You’ Series

By Lance Strong
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Laura Ingraham, like many in popular conservative media circles, loves using the “woke” dog whistle to signal to her viewers that she’s all about making sure anything calling differing from their side is an attack. Once more, the Fox News host aired a segment on her show claiming that “viewers like woke-free TV” and discussing the Netflix hit
You , prompting Twitter to throw some virtual tomatoes at the “attempt” at humor.

During the segment that aired on The Ingraham Angle , Ms. “Shut Up and Dribble” herself appeared in quite the unfunny segment on her show that almost seemed ripped off from The Onion . Again, the term “woke” has been co-opted by conservative pundits to frame anything that calls out their bigotry and ham-handed idiocy, and it seemingly gets armed to dress down any attempt at decent human interactions from anyone who disagrees with their politics.

Essentially the dumber version of Tucker Carlson, Ingraham has the uncanny ability to set her face in a stern fashion while delivering some of the most asinine opinions known to man. Her stances are tailored for the Fox faithful and don’t offer anything in the way of an actual counter to what conservatives view as “woke” other than to lean into their schtick further.

How the whole You series gets mentioned is one of the sillier things you’ll see in news media for some time. Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo get into a game of “Who’s On First” that shows just how goofy and unfunny Ingraham is.

Ingraham and Carlson continue to trot out theories and bring guests onto the program that won’t call out their tactics but instead, only those who support and coddle their narrow views seem to get shine. To be fair, other major networks use the same painfully obvious trick to shove ideals down the throats of viewers, but at least anyone aside from Fox News seems to be honest about it.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

thecinemaholic.com

Is Laura Ingraham Leaving Fox News?

Fans were quite taken aback when rumors about Laura Ingraham leaving Fox News began doing the rounds. The renowned television host joined Fox News Channel back in 2007, and since then, has managed to garner quite a significant fanbase. With Laura being one of the biggest names in the network at present, her show, ‘The Ingraham Angle’ draws in thousands of viewers every day. Thus, in the midst of confusion, we decided to jump in and find out the truth.
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
Raymond Arroyo
Tucker Carlson
Bob Dole
Laura Ingraham
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
SFGate

Geraldo Rivera Criticizes Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, the top-rated Fox News host, faced criticism Thursday — including from a prominent colleague at his own network — after he announced plans for a documentary series featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The three-part series, “Patriot Purge,” is set to...
The Guardian

Two quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s Capitol attack series

Two Fox News contributors have quit the network over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, a documentary about the deadly Capitol attack. In an open letter, Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg said: “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis. But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.
HuffingtonPost

2 Fox News Pundits Quit Over 'Truly Dangerous' Tucker Carlson Special

Two conservative commentators who have appeared on Fox News for more than a decade have resigned from the right-wing network over what they say is a “dangerous” Tucker Carlson special filled with lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two co-founders of the conservative website The...
Upworthy

Laura Ingraham's confusion over 'You' results in an SNL-worthy comedy bit on her Fox News show

Laura Ingraham isn't generally known for her comedy, but a viral clip from the November 15 episode of "The Ingraham Angle" has people rolling. Ingraham was chatting with author Raymond Arroyo, a regular guest on her show, about the supposed popularity of "un-woke" television programming. Arroyo asserted, "There is a reason people are in love with 'Yellowstone,' Laura. It is an antidote to the politics and all those woke storylines in so many shows today."
People

Penn Badgley Reacts to Laura Ingraham's Viral You Segment: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'

Penn Badgley is chiming in after a mention of his series You on Fox News went viral online. In a clip that hit Twitter Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, attempted to have a conversation about the hit Netflix series on her show The Ingraham Angle — but they didn't get too far, in what quickly turned into a Who's on First? moment.
The Oregonian

Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s response to a discussion of the Netflix show ‘You’ has Twitter buzzing

Was Laura Ingraham unintentionally making herself the butt of a “Who’s on First?”-style joke during Monday’s episode of her Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle”? Or was the apparent confusion Ingraham showed as guest Raymond Arroyo talked about the Netflix show “You” an intentional, scripted bit? That’s the question bouncing around social media this morning, as many are poking fun at Ingraham for her seeming cluelessness, and others are skeptical about whether the back-and-forth was genuine.
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
Primetimer

Laura Ingraham responds to the online chatter over her You comedy bit: "I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don’t like conservatives having fun"

On Wednesday night, Ingraham and her Fox News show regular Raymond Arroyo on discussed the viral Monday night You Abbott and Costello-style comedy bit that became a trending topic on Tuesday. “I think people are craving something authentic and real, and they got a bit of that,” said Arroyo. “You know what I think, Raymond? I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don’t like conservatives having fun," responded Ingraham. "That’s what I think! You know what else I think? I think they haven’t gotten a laugh in like 30 years and a thing that we practiced for, what, like 30 seconds? We got like 20 million views on YouTube. Ok?” Ingraham added: “I think the show You should be really happy.”
