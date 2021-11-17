ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park

By Renée Santos
 4 days ago

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning.

Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges.

According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed Allenbaugh and the two victims were known to each other.

Lodi police said they received a report just before 8 a.m. of two bodies lying near the railroad tracks and Salas Park. Allenbaugh was located at the park and was taken into custody.

A man who calls himself the Stockton Batman claims to have caught the killer, though police have not confirmed.

Bryan Capaul, who lives nearby, now thinks about the conversation he’ll have with his kids following the killing.

“It was right at the park right here so I was immediately concerned about how that was and was like this is not cool,” he said.

Jose Farfan, also a nearby resident, didn’t even know police were investigating a homicide until his daughter sent him a message while at school after reading about the crime online.

He’s hoping the people involved aren’t from the neighborhood.

“I feel secure because those kind of things never happened before and [it’s] probably somebody that doesn’t even live here,” he said.

