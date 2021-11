The Florida Department of Education is trying to quash a federal cease-and-desist order issued in a fight over local school mask mandates. The federal government issued the order after the State Board of Education began withholding additional funding from Broward and Alachua County School Districts. The money was in an amount equal to what the federal government had sent to the districts to reimburse them for dollars the state was already holding back after the board determined the districts were violating a ban on mandatory mask policies by refusing to allow parents to opt-out of them.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO