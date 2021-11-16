ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exodus Center For Trauma Innovation Opens In East Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A grand opening was held in East Harlem Tuesday morning of a new center to help victims of trauma.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. joined community leaders to cut the ribbon on the Exodus Center for Trauma Innovation on Third Avenue between 123rd and 124th Streets.

Founders say the center will promote trauma healing, particularly for members of the community who historically have been affected by violence and lacked access to services.

“Trauma is a widespread public health problem, and it affects New Yorkers of every single background. But it is a silent epidemic rather than a visible and open epidemic,” Vance said.

The center was funded with an $8 million grant from the DAs criminal justice investment initiative.

