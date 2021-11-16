ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Rudiger Makes Honest Chelsea Admission After Champions League Triumph vs Man City

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has made an honest admission on whether he thought the Blues could win the Champions League last season.

Rudiger found himself out of the team under Frank Lampard but his Chelsea career was revived under Thomas Tuchel as they went on to lift the Champions League together at the end of last season.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Rudiger admitted that he did not believe his side had what it took to win Europe's biggest trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfEBz_0cyTYELo00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked if he though Chelsea would win the competition back in January, Rudiger admitted: “No. No. If you see where we were at that time, ninth or tenth in the league, and things were not going that well, I’m very honest, no.”

However, the introduction of Tuchel saw Chelsea switch to a three at the back system, where Rudiger thrived on the left-hand side.

The German was handed regular game time and rewarded his manager with strong performances, which have seen the defender scouted by Europe's top clubs.

Rudiger is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and the club will be hoping to have him extened his deal despite interest from elsewhere as Rudiger has proven to be one of the top defenders in world football.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Chelsea squeezing every last drop out of departing Antonio Rudiger

With every passing week, it looks more and more like Antonio Rudiger will be leaving Chelsea. His contract expires at the end of the season, and from January he can speak to clubs outside the Premier League about free transfer moves. Whenever he’s asked about it, he insists his focus is on this season – declining the change to assure people he’s staying, or at least in talks to stay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#The League#The Champions League#German
Yardbarker

Watch: Antonio Rudiger heads Chelsea into a deserved lead

Chelsea started very brightly against Leicester today, but missed a couple of chances to take the lead. After what happened against Burnley before the international break, fans could be forgiven for feeling nervy. But Antonio Rudiger has just stepped up to head his team in front from a corner, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

How to Watch PSG vs Man City Live Stream Free On Reddit_ Champions League online

Here's everything you need to know about Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: When and Where You Can Watch PSG vs Man City Live Stream Free. What time does the Champions League start? How to watch the Champions League on a paramount network? Where to watch watch Champions League on TV, stream online.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
485
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy