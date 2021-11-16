Over 34,000 Avista Customers Lost Power in Peak of Monday Storm

PULLMAN - The federal government is continuing to quietly install barriers to enforce closures of recreation sites on the Snake River in Whitman County. Citizens have reported new work taking place at Granite Point West of Pullman. Several post holes have been dug in the parking lot along Wawawai Road. The site is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After being asked about the work, corps officials told Pullman Radio News that they are installing permanent gate posts in the parking lot along the road. The posts will allow the corps to put up a fence to close the site to the public during safety hazards or federal government shutdowns.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO