Spokane, WA

Over 34,000 Avista Customers Lost Power in Peak of Monday Storm

Big Country News
 6 days ago
SPOKANE - As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Avista had restored power to roughly 32,000 or approximately 94% of the 34,000 customers who lost power at the...

#Extreme Weather
