Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, according to reports.Solskjaer’s position was believed to have been the subject of an emergency board meeting following their 4-1 capitulation at Watford on Saturday.The Red Devils now appear certain to part company with Solskjaer after their horror show at Vicarage Road made it five defeats from seven Premier League matches.It is understood all the club’s senior figures, including owners the Glazers, have discussed his future.The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.Substitute Donny van de...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO