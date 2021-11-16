ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Michael Udine Sworn As Broward’s New Mayor; Promises To Focus On Mental Health

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtcEZ_0cyTVggz00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has a new mayor. Fellow county commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday morning for Michael Udine to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Geller, who delivered his State of the County 2021 Address.

The mayoral position in Broward is largely a figurehead position. County commissioners nominate and vote on the candidate, unlike Miami-Dade where the county mayor is elected.

Still, the Broward mayor is a leadership role and one that Udine takes very seriously.

Mayor Udine was elected to serve as a Broward County Commissioner in 2016 and served as Vice Mayor in November 2020. Politics is not new to him, he formerly served, for more than a decade, as the Mayor and City Commissioner of Parkland.

Looking ahead, he says his focus will be the back end of COVID, which at this point, is more under control in Broward than over the summer when the County had the highest hospitalization rate in the country. But now the positivity rate has been low for weeks.

Udine says his big focus is on mental health.

“My theme for the upcoming year will be a Healthy and Sustainable Broward,” said new Mayor Udine.  “This will include a focus on physical and mental health, financial health including jobs and personal finances and the overall health of our economy,” said Udine.

“When students have been home from school for a while and elderly people haven’t had the social interaction that they are used and that they deserve and I think they are going to stress the system and I think we are going to see more people who are vulnerable looking for help from governmental agencies, from non-profits and different agencies that backstop and we are going to have to make sure we’re open and receptive to new ideas because these systems are going to get overloaded and we’re going to need to make sure we are delivering them in the best way possible,” said Udine.

Lamar Fisher, a former mayor of Pompano Beach, was selected as the county’s new Vice Mayor. Fisher beat former State Senator Nan Rich by a narrow commission vote of 5 to 4.

Meantime, outgoing Mayor Geller, who will continue his term as Commissioner of Broward County District 5, spoke of his accomplishments of the past year during the COVID pandemic.

“My term as Mayor was interesting,” said Mayor Geller.  “I was the face of Broward during the worst pandemic in our lifetimes. My main focus was protecting the life and health of Broward residents while balancing this with protecting our economy,” said Geller.  “The State of the County is good and recovering,” said Mayor Geller.  He says the average number of new cases in Broward is eight per 100,000 of population.  “We went up to 144 in August.  We are better than we were, but still in a cautionary stage.  With everyone getting together for the holidays I fear a future outbreak, especially among the unvaccinated.”

Mayor Geller focused on creating jobs over the past year and discussed the numerous approaches that were taken to increase employment and stabilize the economy including the creation of a Film Commission, the opening of the Alan B. Levan/NSU Center of Innovation and creating of the Broward County Construction Apprenticeship Program.

He focused on the major recovery taking place in Broward County post pandemic.

Port Everglades reached “a record month in July for cargo volumes,” said Geller and spoke about the recent announcement that Disney Cruise Line will begin operating at Port Everglades in Fall of 2023.

Passenger traffic at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport continues to improve and tourism has quickly recovered.  According to Mayor Geller, Visit Lauderdale reports that leisure visitors were “king this summer with record setting rates” for hotel occupancy.  Tourist Development Tax collections are currently up 35% from last year, said Geller.

Protecting Broward County’s water and environment also took center stage.  The Mayor noted the importance of a new updated Central and South Florida Restudy.  “Sea level rise is impacting our canal capacity.  This must remain a top priority,” Geller said.

Other accomplishments include the completion of the Lauderhill Transit Center, the opening of the top floor of the new Broward County Courthouse and the future groundbreaking of the new Nancy J. Cotterman Center.

On a more somber note, the Mayor expressed condolences for the nearly 4,900 people who have died from the coronavirus in Broward. “I want people to know that you are thought of, and we do realize the extreme pain and suffering that has befallen us,” said Geller.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Broward County’s Rental Relief Portal Reopens

MIIAMI (CBSMiami) — Help is on the way for Broward residents affected by the pandemic. Beginning Monday, they can apply for rental relief again. That’s because the rental relief application portal, which was closed from November 7 through November 21 to “facilitate the timely processing of applications received to date,” is now reopen. Eligibility requirements and a list of documents needed can be found at Broward.org/RentAssistance Eligibility​​ An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria: Qualifies for unemployment has experienced a reduction in household income, has incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Thousands Flock To The Streets For Pride Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) —  Thousands of people packed the streets from Wilton Manors to Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend for the 44th Annual Pride Fort Lauderdale. “It’s really about all inclusivity, welcoming all walks of life, family member, gay, straight, all across the spectrum,” said Shawn Palacious, Entertainment Chair of Pride Fort Lauderdale. The festivities included everything from a parade, to a long list of entertainers taking the stage. But the weekend wasn’t all about having fun, the group also took time to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance. “It is one of the holiest days or the holiest day for the trans community...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Elevator Problems Causing Hardship For Miami High-Rise Residents

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Miami are worried about health and safety issues because they say only partial service has been restored to one elevator and they had been without service to both of their elevator for a week. ”It’s very hard, especially to older people living here,” said Armando Garces, who lives on the eighth floor of the Civic Towers Apartments at 1855 NW 15th Avenue, a HUD Section 8 rental assistance building with nearly 200 units. Garces told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I have problems in my knee. I have problems going to the eighth floor....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are new COVID safety protocols for Miami-Dade County and Broward Public School students and staff. The Miami-Dade School District released a statement on Thursday that reads, “Throughout the pandemic, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been implementing protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of our students and employees.  As a result of legislation signed today by Governor Ron DeSantis, effectively immediately, facial coverings will no longer be mandatory in schools. Therefore, the parental opt-out form has been eliminated.” The statement also said M-DCPS “will continue to encourage the use of facial coverings while indoors, and parents, at their sole discretion, may allow their children to wear them.” In addition, no asymptomatic student or employee will be required to quarantine simply due to exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately. The new policy is also in affect for Broward Public Schools.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Parade Tragedy In Wisconsin Sparks Safety Concerns In South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following tragedy at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, some parade and festival organizers in South Florida are keeping the conversations about safety high on their list. “900 barricades up that covered a full mile on both sides, there were police at almost every intersection,” said Miik Martorell, President Of Pride Fort Lauderdale. Pride Fort Lauderdale wrapped up after a return from the pandemic this weekend, and a parade took over A1A in the Fort Lauderdale Beach Area. Martorell tells CBS4 News they’re now looking at areas from this year’s Pride parade they could improve on when it comes to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are a number of different organizations helping to provide families with what they need for the holiday. Here are some of the locations of Thanksgiving meal distributions across South Florida. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22: Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution Time:  9:00 a.m. until supplies last Location: 27401 SW 127th Ave., Homestead, Fla. 33032 Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution Time: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last Location: 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, Fla. 33056 Event: Turkey Drive giveaway. Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: 200 turkeys will be delivered to families in need. Event: Broward Health meal distribution for homeless patients Time: 11:30am Event: Miami...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hundreds Take Over Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Runway For A Good Cause

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of runners took over the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday morning for a good cause. They participated in the annual 5k run to raise money for the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. The event was held virtually last year due to the COVID pandemic. Organizers said the foundation serves Broward and Palm Beach counties, and uses the funds to provide a variety of free services throughout the community, including child bereavement camps, music and pet therapy, and grief counseling sessions among many other services.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Online Threats Continue At South Florida Schools, Campaign Hopes To Make Students Think Twice Before Posting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Two South Florida schools faced social media threats Friday, and one of them lead to an arrest. A thirteen-year-old girl has been charged with a second-degree felony after making Instagram threats towards students and staff at Renaissance Charter school in Pembroke Pines, according to police. Over at Plantation High School there was a code red lockdown due to their own online threat. Earlier in the week, Broward Public Schools launched their #THinkB4UPost campaign regarding social media threats. “We have to pivot the way in which we’re trying to communicate this message to the students by delivering it in that space...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy